Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 7th of October 2018 12:55:08 AM

Filed under

This article focuses on CodeLobster, an innovative free to download PHP editor and environment for web development.

This application has been available for Windows for a long time. But the developers have recently released versions for Linux and Mac OS. So CodeLobster is now a cross-platform IDE.

The Linux community has access to a lot of free and open source software, including various software development environments.