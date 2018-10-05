Language Selection

NixOS 18.09 Released With Upgrade To GNOME 3.28, Newer Systemd & Glibc

NixOS, the Linux distribution built atop the unique and functional Nix package manager, is out with its latest operating system refresh. Read more

The Leading Linux Desktop Platform Issues Of 2018

Linux developer Simon Peter who has spent years working on application standards like AppImage and Klik recently presented on what he believes are the 2018 Desktop Linux Platform Issues and the unfortunate continually moving target of "the year of the Linux desktop" that never materializes. Read more

ExTiX 18.10 – based on Ubuntu “Cosmic Cuttlefish” – with LXQt 0.13.0, Refracta Tools, Calamares Installer and kernel 4.18.12-exton – a non-efi Build 181006

I have made a new extra version of ExTiX – The Ultimate Linux System. I call it ExTiX 18.10 LXQt Live DVD. It is for non-efi computers and VirtualBox/VMware. I.e. you can use the Calamares Installer also in for example VirtualBox and VMware. Which means that you can install ExTiX in any language. Read more

