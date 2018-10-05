Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

This week in Usability & Productivity, part 39

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 7th of October 2018 09:14:30 AM Filed under
KDE

Welcome to an especially humongous week in KDE’s Usability & Productivity initiative! I typically assemble these reports incrementally over the course of the week, as fixes trickle in. But this week, I had to spend almost 4 hours yesterday getting it ready after an enormous flood of incredible work on Friday and Saturday. And there was a time at around 6 PM when patches for Baloo started pouring in faster than my capacity to review them (expect more on Baloo next week). KDE Contributors were truly on a roll!

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Today in Techrights

CodeLobster – New PHP IDE for Linux Systems

This article focuses on CodeLobster, an innovative free to download PHP editor and environment for web development. This application has been available for Windows for a long time. But the developers have recently released versions for Linux and Mac OS. So CodeLobster is now a cross-platform IDE. The Linux community has access to a lot of free and open source software, including various software development environments. Read more

NixOS 18.09 Released With Upgrade To GNOME 3.28, Newer Systemd & Glibc

NixOS, the Linux distribution built atop the unique and functional Nix package manager, is out with its latest operating system refresh. Read more

The Leading Linux Desktop Platform Issues Of 2018

Linux developer Simon Peter who has spent years working on application standards like AppImage and Klik recently presented on what he believes are the 2018 Desktop Linux Platform Issues and the unfortunate continually moving target of "the year of the Linux desktop" that never materializes. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6