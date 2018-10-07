What systemd Is Up To With The Latest Developments In 2018
At the end of September in Berlin was the All Systems Go! conference focusing on user-space Linux and evolving from what years ago was the annual systemd conference. We've covered many of the interesting sessions from that conference while what we hadn't highlighted until now was Lennart Poettering's systemd update.
Among the interesting ASG2018 talks this year were about the new "nettools" networking libraries coming soon to a Linux system near you, Dbus-Broker is continuing to advance as a faster D-Bus alternative, and Facebook's extensive use of systemd within their data centers.
