Android Leftovers

Linux 4.19-rc7

Yet again, it's time for a kernel -rc release. This one is bigger than -rc6 was, for a variety of unrelated reasons it seems. Lots of different trees being merged this week, much more so than the previous one. Highlights include two sets of networking fixes, lots of different driver subsystem fixes, arm and arm64 and x86 and riscv and powerpc64 fixes, as well as scheduler, iommu, and vfs fixes. Not a huge quantity overall, just overall a lot of different things. Given the current rate of change, and looking at the travel/conference schedule happening this month, it seems like we will be having a -rc8 just to be sure 4.19 is solid as well as not having to be in the middle of a merge window during a conference week. Please go test and make sure any remaining problems are sent in in time. Also: Linux 4.19-rc7 Released: Final Kernel Likely In Two Weeks

What systemd Is Up To With The Latest Developments In 2018

At the end of September in Berlin was the All Systems Go! conference focusing on user-space Linux and evolving from what years ago was the annual systemd conference. We've covered many of the interesting sessions from that conference while what we hadn't highlighted until now was Lennart Poettering's systemd update. Among the interesting ASG2018 talks this year were about the new "nettools" networking libraries coming soon to a Linux system near you, Dbus-Broker is continuing to advance as a faster D-Bus alternative, and Facebook's extensive use of systemd within their data centers.