4MLinux 26.1 released.
This is a minor (point) release in the 4MLinux STABLE channel, which comes with the Linux kernel 4.14.68. The 4MLinux Server now includes Apache 2.4.34, MariaDB 10.3.9, and PHP 7.2.10 (see this post for more details).
You can update your 4MLinux by executing the "zk update" command in your terminal (fully automatic process).
Linux 4.19-rc7
Yet again, it's time for a kernel -rc release. This one is bigger than -rc6 was, for a variety of unrelated reasons it seems. Lots of different trees being merged this week, much more so than the previous one. Highlights include two sets of networking fixes, lots of different driver subsystem fixes, arm and arm64 and x86 and riscv and powerpc64 fixes, as well as scheduler, iommu, and vfs fixes. Not a huge quantity overall, just overall a lot of different things. Given the current rate of change, and looking at the travel/conference schedule happening this month, it seems like we will be having a -rc8 just to be sure 4.19 is solid as well as not having to be in the middle of a merge window during a conference week. Please go test and make sure any remaining problems are sent in in time. Also: Linux 4.19-rc7 Released: Final Kernel Likely In Two Weeks
What systemd Is Up To With The Latest Developments In 2018
At the end of September in Berlin was the All Systems Go! conference focusing on user-space Linux and evolving from what years ago was the annual systemd conference. We've covered many of the interesting sessions from that conference while what we hadn't highlighted until now was Lennart Poettering's systemd update. Among the interesting ASG2018 talks this year were about the new "nettools" networking libraries coming soon to a Linux system near you, Dbus-Broker is continuing to advance as a faster D-Bus alternative, and Facebook's extensive use of systemd within their data centers.
Next Linux Kernel Bringing "Speculative Store Bypass Safe" For ARMv8.5
Speculative Store Bypass Safe (SSBS) is a new bit added with ARMv8.5-A for SoCs moving forward like the ARM Cortex-A76 as a means for mitigation against Spectre V4. Queued within the ARM64/AArch64 for the upcoming Linux 4.20~5.0 cycle is detection for SSBS and the ability to advertise its presence to user-space. This Speculative Store Bypass Safe functionality relies on the ARM Linux infrastructure that's already existing for Speculative Store Bypass Disable (SSBD).
ET: Legacy Is Still Letting You Relive Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory Memories In 2018
One of the still ongoing projects based upon the open-source id Tech 3 / ioquake3 engine still having a following in 2018 is ET: Legacy. ET: Legacy is the open-source project retaining full compatibility with Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory 2.60 while continuing to make engine improvements and with time have been remastering many of the original maps. It's been fifteen years already since the release of the legendary Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory game and nearly a decade since this id Tech 3 derived engine was open-sourced. There still is a small but active following of developers/modders working on ET: Legacy as well as enjoying this excellent first person shooter. Back in the day when having the time to enjoy Linux gaming, I was certainly a big fan of Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory. Also: Sunday Mag: Linux gaming news odds and ends and a quick look at what’s on sale
