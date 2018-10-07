There comes a time where you need to find information about a certain process, often to find out what its ID is to parse to the 'kill' command. However, it need not necessarily be for that, of course. Two commands will be explained in this guide: 'ps' and 'top'. Both of these should be in a standard Linux installation.

Linux 4.19-rc7 Yet again, it's time for a kernel -rc release. This one is bigger than -rc6 was, for a variety of unrelated reasons it seems. Lots of different trees being merged this week, much more so than the previous one. Highlights include two sets of networking fixes, lots of different driver subsystem fixes, arm and arm64 and x86 and riscv and powerpc64 fixes, as well as scheduler, iommu, and vfs fixes. Not a huge quantity overall, just overall a lot of different things. Given the current rate of change, and looking at the travel/conference schedule happening this month, it seems like we will be having a -rc8 just to be sure 4.19 is solid as well as not having to be in the middle of a merge window during a conference week. Please go test and make sure any remaining problems are sent in in time. Also: Linux 4.19-rc7 Released: Final Kernel Likely In Two Weeks