Linux Muckraking Resumes
Linux has a developer kill switch that may be pulled after outrage over Code of Conduct [Ed: This has apparently been so-called ‘fake news’ because nobody is named who threatened to do it and it is not possible to do this under GPLv2 anyway. Why is this reposted today? 3 weeks after the negative media started?
Linux Code of Conduct Likely To See Changes Ahead Of 4.19 Kernel Release
The Linux kernel's Code of Conduct that was abruptly dropped onto the Linux kernel, which happened as Linus Torvalds was announcing his empathy retreat last month, will likely see some revisions ahead of the upcoming Linux 4.19 stable debut.
Longtime Linux kernel developer James Bottomley spent some of his Saturday sending out two "fixes" that he would like to see applied prior to the Linux 4.19 final release if there is enough support from the kernel community.
4MLinux 26.1 released.
This is a minor (point) release in the 4MLinux STABLE channel, which comes with the Linux kernel 4.14.68. The 4MLinux Server now includes Apache 2.4.34, MariaDB 10.3.9, and PHP 7.2.10 (see this post for more details). You can update your 4MLinux by executing the "zk update" command in your terminal (fully automatic process).
Using 'ps' and 'top' To Monitor Linux Processes
There comes a time where you need to find information about a certain process, often to find out what its ID is to parse to the 'kill' command. However, it need not necessarily be for that, of course. Two commands will be explained in this guide: 'ps' and 'top'. Both of these should be in a standard Linux installation.
Android Leftovers
Linux 4.19-rc7
Yet again, it's time for a kernel -rc release. This one is bigger than -rc6 was, for a variety of unrelated reasons it seems. Lots of different trees being merged this week, much more so than the previous one. Highlights include two sets of networking fixes, lots of different driver subsystem fixes, arm and arm64 and x86 and riscv and powerpc64 fixes, as well as scheduler, iommu, and vfs fixes. Not a huge quantity overall, just overall a lot of different things. Given the current rate of change, and looking at the travel/conference schedule happening this month, it seems like we will be having a -rc8 just to be sure 4.19 is solid as well as not having to be in the middle of a merge window during a conference week. Please go test and make sure any remaining problems are sent in in time. Also: Linux 4.19-rc7 Released: Final Kernel Likely In Two Weeks
