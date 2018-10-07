Android Leftovers
Linux Muckraking Resumes
Graphics: DRM-Next, RadeonSI and Vulkan
4MLinux 26.1 released.
This is a minor (point) release in the 4MLinux STABLE channel, which comes with the Linux kernel 4.14.68. The 4MLinux Server now includes Apache 2.4.34, MariaDB 10.3.9, and PHP 7.2.10 (see this post for more details). You can update your 4MLinux by executing the "zk update" command in your terminal (fully automatic process).
Using 'ps' and 'top' To Monitor Linux Processes
There comes a time where you need to find information about a certain process, often to find out what its ID is to parse to the 'kill' command. However, it need not necessarily be for that, of course. Two commands will be explained in this guide: 'ps' and 'top'. Both of these should be in a standard Linux installation.
