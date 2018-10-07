Linux Muckraking Resumes Linux has a developer kill switch that may be pulled after outrage over Code of Conduct [Ed: This has apparently been so-called ‘fake news’ because nobody is named who threatened to do it and it is not possible to do this under GPLv2 anyway. Why is this reposted today? 3 weeks after the negative media started?

Linux Code of Conduct Likely To See Changes Ahead Of 4.19 Kernel Release The Linux kernel's Code of Conduct that was abruptly dropped onto the Linux kernel, which happened as Linus Torvalds was announcing his empathy retreat last month, will likely see some revisions ahead of the upcoming Linux 4.19 stable debut. Longtime Linux kernel developer James Bottomley spent some of his Saturday sending out two "fixes" that he would like to see applied prior to the Linux 4.19 final release if there is enough support from the kernel community.

Graphics: DRM-Next, RadeonSI and Vulkan The Great Work In DRM-Next: More Icelake, Vega 20, xGMI & Other Additions Whether it's called Linux 4.20 or Linux 5.0, the next kernel cycle is bringing a heck of a lot of improvements for the open-source graphics/display drivers on the Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) front. With the period for merging new feature work into DRM-Next ahead of this next Linux kernel cycle effectively being over, here's a look back at the mass amount of new feature code that's queued and waiting for this next kernel merge window to begin within a week or two.

RadeonSI Fast Color Clears Should Now Be Even Faster Prolific Radeon Mesa contributor Marek Olšák of AMD started off his Sunday by posting another set of RadeonSI driver patches. These four patches for now are just on the mailing list but will presumably soon be part of Mesa 18.3-dev. One of the patches is worth noting in that compute shaders are now used for clear and copy buffers. Marek noted that fast color clears as a result should be much faster. If you happen to hit fast color clears on evicted buffers, he noted they should now be 200x faster on GFX8 hardware and older. GFX8 covers Polaris going back to Fiji and Tonga, so basically any GCN GPUs pre-Vega should be helped out with this latest patch work.

Vulkan 1.1.87 Released But Not Yet Any Experimental Transform Feedback Vulkan 1.1.87 is another Sunday morning update to the Vulkan graphics/compute specification. This time around, however, there are no new Vulkan extensions... Most notably we have been looking forward to the unofficial Vulkan transform feedback extension for helping out projects like DXVK and VKD3D for mapping Direct3D with Stream Outputs on top of Vulkan. This is expected within "weeks" but didn't make the cut for the Vulkan 1.1.87 specification update.