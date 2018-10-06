Now Is the Time to Start Planning for the Post-Android World Remember Windows? It was an operating system that was quite popular in the old days of computing. However, its global market share has been in decline for some time, and last year, the Age of Windows ended, and the Age of Android began. Android—and thus Linux—is now everywhere. We take it for granted that Android is used on more than two billion devices, which come in just about every form factor—smartphones, tablets, wearables, Internet of Things, in-car systems and so on. Now, in the Open Source world, we just assume that Android always will hold around 90% of the smartphone sector, whatever the brand name on the device, and that we always will live in an Android world. Except—we won't. Just as Windows took over from DOS, and Android took over from Windows, something will take over from Android. Some might say "yes, but not yet". While Android goes from strength to strength, and Apple is content to make huge profits from its smaller, tightly controlled market, there's no reason for Android to lose its dominance. After all, there are no obvious challengers and no obvious need for something new. Also: Google Intentionally Allowed The Pixel 3 And Pixel 3XL Leaks – Also Third Pixel Device From HTC In The Works

What’s New in Nitrux 1.0.16 Nitrux 1.0 .16 is the latest release of Nitrux OS based on the development branch of Ubuntu 18.10 Cosmic Cuttlefish and powered by Linux Kernel 4.18 series. This release also brings together the latest software updates, bug fixes, performance improvements, and ready-to-use hardware support. Using the latest version of Nomad Desktop as default desktop environment, which is built on top of KDE Plasma 5.13.90 and Qt 5.11.1. The Software Center was updated to using new web scraper backend allowing for automated sorting and listing of AppImages. Include the latest Nomad firewall tool for securing workstations, Kvantum manager tool that allows nitrux user to selecting and configuring kvantum themes was improved and updated to version 0.10.9. Default applications installed by default in Nitrux 1.0.16 we can mention, Dolphin File manager 18.08.1, Kate text Editor 18.08.1, Gwenview Image Viewer 18.08.1, Ark Archiving Tool 18.08.1, Konsole Terminal Emulator 18.08.1, Spactacle Screenshot Tool 18.08.1, qpdfview 0.4.17. 99, System Monitor 513.90, LibreOffice Suite 6.1.1.2, Chromium Browser 69.0, VLC Media Player 3.0.