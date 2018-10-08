Software and HowTos: Rancher, Laverna, gtop, Manuals, KeeWeb and More
One thing that happens over time is that organizations can end up with multiple deployments in different places, something that is commonly referred to as - multicloud. It's a deployment challenge that Rancher Labs has built it namesake Rancher cloud orchestration platform to help enable.
With the multicloud world, Williams said its critically important to put in place all of the policy and user management that is needed to have a consistent approach across disparate Kubernetes deployments.
Rancher is now and has always been open source software that is entirely free for any organization to use. Rancher Labs charges for commercial support, which Williams said is a stable and growing business. He said that Rancher Labs has both outbound sales people as well as channel relationships and today has over 200 customers.
"But that's a pretty small percentage of the total of 10,000 companies use Rancher everyday to run their containers," he said.
Williams said that Rancher is Kubernetes, with Docker containers and a management plane and it's something that larger organizations really care about once those services are in production.
I don’t know anyone who doesn’t take notes. Most of the people I know use an online note-taking application like Evernote, Simplenote, or Google Keep.
All of those are good tools, but they’re proprietary. And you have to wonder about the privacy of your information—especially in light of Evernote’s great privacy flip-flop of 2016. If you want more control over your notes and your data, you need to turn to an open source tool—preferably one that you can host yourself.
And there are a number of good open source alternatives to Evernote. One of these is Laverna. Let’s take a look at it.
This is the second in our series of articles highlighting essential system tools. These are small utilities, useful for system administrators as well as regular users of Linux based systems. The series examines both graphical and text based open source utilities.
We previously covered ps_mem, a really useful memory utility. This time, another console utility is under the spotlight. It’s called gtop.
gtop is an open source system monitoring utility written in JavaScript. Our Group Test covered alternatives to top. In particular, htop is a remarkable system monitoring tool. gtop receives far less exposure than htop, but deserves more publicity. Why? Let’s see.
A man page, acronym of manual page, is a software documentation found in all Unix-like operating systems. Some man pages are short; some are comprehensive. A man page is divided into several parts, organized with headings for each section, such as NAME, SYNOPSIS, CONFIGURATION, DESCRIPTION, OPTIONS, EXIT STATUS, RETURN VALUE, ERRORS, ENVIRONMENT, FILES, VERSIONS, CONFORMING TO, NOTES, BUGS, EXAMPLE, AUTHORS, and SEE ALSO.
Sometimes, I find it really time-consuming when I wanted to learn a practical example of a given Unix command using man pages. So, I started to look for some good alternatives to man pages which are focused on mostly examples, skipping all other comprehensive text parts. Thankfully, there are some really good alternatives out there. In this tutorial, we will be discussing 4 alternatives to man pages for Unix-like operating systems.
If you’ve been using the internet for any amount of time, chances are, you have a lot of accounts on a lot of websites. All of those accounts must have passwords, and you have to remember all those passwords. Either that, or write them down somewhere. Writing down passwords on paper may not be secure, and remembering them won’t be practically possible if you have more than a few passwords. This is why Password Managers have exploded in popularity in the last few years. A password Manager is like a central repository where you store all your passwords for all your accounts, and you lock it with a master password. With this approach, the only thing you need to remember is the Master password.
Update on /e/ (Formerly Eelo, Android Without Google) and Android/Google News
We have released /e/ first beta one month ago, and we already have delivered more than 1,000 test accounts…
We have also opened a new “community” website with lots of contents and forum at https://community.e.foundation – join now!
Programming/Development Performance Analysis Toolset, Python, and Software Quality Assurance
Finding and analyzing performance issues on embedded devices can be a tiresome search. Nowadays, modern sampling and tracing technologies are built into the Linux kernel to address this, in the form of perf and LTTng respectively. Still, the vast amounts of data recorded are difficult to handle on the limited embedded devices themselves.
In his talk, Chris will present Hotspot, an open-source performance analysis tool and how to optimize sophisticated tracepoint analysis as well as outline KDAB’s plans in instrumenting Qt for the LTTng tracing ecosystem.
Back in July, Economist wanted to judge a popularity of programming languages and used ... Google Trends. Python is rocketing up, BTW. Go is not even mentioned.
For your convenience I’ve compiled in just one file the book Software Quality Assurance by Claude Y. Laporte and Alain April. The book is provided for free download at the publisher website as separated files.
Mozilla and Chrome: WebP, WebAssembly and Google Chrome Alternatives
Google brought its WebP Image Format to compete with PNG and JPEG back in 2010. The images using WebP are usually 45% smaller in size than PNG and JPEF which is great for websites as it helps reduce page load times.
Firefox had remained rebellious to WebP until now. The browser now supports WebP, 8 years after it became a standard for Google Chrome and Chromium based browsers such as Opera.
Mozilla originally rejected the use to WebP claiming that it doesn’t offer enough improvements, The browser supported JPEG and PNG while evaluating the use of Google’s image format every now and then.
At this point, the format is only supported on Windows PCs and Android-based devices. Support for iOS devices such as Mac won’t roll out until the first half of 2019, according to Mozilla.
At Mozilla, we want WebAssembly to be as fast as it can be.
This started with its design, which gives it great throughput. Then we improved load times with a streaming baseline compiler. With this, we compile code faster than it comes over the network.
So what’s next?
One of our big priorities is making it easy to combine JS and WebAssembly. But function calls between the two languages haven’t always been fast. In fact, they’ve had a reputation for being slow, as I talked about in my first series on WebAssembly.
Google Chrome dominates the browser market worldwide with a massive 60% share, leaving the rest to other web browsers. To be honest, Chrome provides a really good web browsing experience with a seamless functioning across multiple devices. However, we all know that such a smooth experience comes at a cost — our personal data.
We know that Google tracks us relentlessly and the onslaught of personalized ads gets really annoying at some point. Even if we keep it aside, there are serious problems like heavy RAM usage that makes your device sluggish. So whatever may be your reason to leave Chrome and seek other options, here is a list of best Google Chrome alternatives for you.
