Software and HowTos: Rancher, Laverna, gtop, Manuals, KeeWeb and More
Rancher Takes on Multicloud Kubernetes Management
One thing that happens over time is that organizations can end up with multiple deployments in different places, something that is commonly referred to as - multicloud. It's a deployment challenge that Rancher Labs has built it namesake Rancher cloud orchestration platform to help enable.
With the multicloud world, Williams said its critically important to put in place all of the policy and user management that is needed to have a consistent approach across disparate Kubernetes deployments.
Rancher is now and has always been open source software that is entirely free for any organization to use. Rancher Labs charges for commercial support, which Williams said is a stable and growing business. He said that Rancher Labs has both outbound sales people as well as channel relationships and today has over 200 customers.
"But that's a pretty small percentage of the total of 10,000 companies use Rancher everyday to run their containers," he said.
Williams said that Rancher is Kubernetes, with Docker containers and a management plane and it's something that larger organizations really care about once those services are in production.
Taking notes with Laverna, a web-based information organizer
I don’t know anyone who doesn’t take notes. Most of the people I know use an online note-taking application like Evernote, Simplenote, or Google Keep.
All of those are good tools, but they’re proprietary. And you have to wonder about the privacy of your information—especially in light of Evernote’s great privacy flip-flop of 2016. If you want more control over your notes and your data, you need to turn to an open source tool—preferably one that you can host yourself.
And there are a number of good open source alternatives to Evernote. One of these is Laverna. Let’s take a look at it.
Essential System Tools: gtop – System monitoring dashboard for the terminal
This is the second in our series of articles highlighting essential system tools. These are small utilities, useful for system administrators as well as regular users of Linux based systems. The series examines both graphical and text based open source utilities.
We previously covered ps_mem, a really useful memory utility. This time, another console utility is under the spotlight. It’s called gtop.
gtop is an open source system monitoring utility written in JavaScript. Our Group Test covered alternatives to top. In particular, htop is a remarkable system monitoring tool. gtop receives far less exposure than htop, but deserves more publicity. Why? Let’s see.
Good Alternatives To Man Pages Every Linux User Needs To Know
A man page, acronym of manual page, is a software documentation found in all Unix-like operating systems. Some man pages are short; some are comprehensive. A man page is divided into several parts, organized with headings for each section, such as NAME, SYNOPSIS, CONFIGURATION, DESCRIPTION, OPTIONS, EXIT STATUS, RETURN VALUE, ERRORS, ENVIRONMENT, FILES, VERSIONS, CONFORMING TO, NOTES, BUGS, EXAMPLE, AUTHORS, and SEE ALSO.
Sometimes, I find it really time-consuming when I wanted to learn a practical example of a given Unix command using man pages. So, I started to look for some good alternatives to man pages which are focused on mostly examples, skipping all other comprehensive text parts. Thankfully, there are some really good alternatives out there. In this tutorial, we will be discussing 4 alternatives to man pages for Unix-like operating systems.
KeeWeb – An Open Source, Cross Platform Password Manager
If you’ve been using the internet for any amount of time, chances are, you have a lot of accounts on a lot of websites. All of those accounts must have passwords, and you have to remember all those passwords. Either that, or write them down somewhere. Writing down passwords on paper may not be secure, and remembering them won’t be practically possible if you have more than a few passwords. This is why Password Managers have exploded in popularity in the last few years. A password Manager is like a central repository where you store all your passwords for all your accounts, and you lock it with a master password. With this approach, the only thing you need to remember is the Master password.
