Programming/Development Performance Analysis Toolset, Python, and Software Quality Assurance Extending the Performance Analysis Toolset Finding and analyzing performance issues on embedded devices can be a tiresome search. Nowadays, modern sampling and tracing technologies are built into the Linux kernel to address this, in the form of perf and LTTng respectively. Still, the vast amounts of data recorded are difficult to handle on the limited embedded devices themselves. In his talk, Chris will present Hotspot, an open-source performance analysis tool and how to optimize sophisticated tracepoint analysis as well as outline KDAB’s plans in instrumenting Qt for the LTTng tracing ecosystem.

Python and journalism Back in July, Economist wanted to judge a popularity of programming languages and used ... Google Trends. Python is rocketing up, BTW. Go is not even mentioned.

«Software Quality Assurance, First Edition» PDF file For your convenience I’ve compiled in just one file the book Software Quality Assurance by Claude Y. Laporte and Alain April. The book is provided for free download at the publisher website as separated files.

Mozilla and Chrome: WebP, WebAssembly and Google Chrome Alternatives Mozilla Firefox Embracing Google’s Image Format After 8 Years Google brought its WebP Image Format to compete with PNG and JPEG back in 2010. The images using WebP are usually 45% smaller in size than PNG and JPEF which is great for websites as it helps reduce page load times. Firefox had remained rebellious to WebP until now. The browser now supports WebP, 8 years after it became a standard for Google Chrome and Chromium based browsers such as Opera. Mozilla originally rejected the use to WebP claiming that it doesn’t offer enough improvements, The browser supported JPEG and PNG while evaluating the use of Google’s image format every now and then. At this point, the format is only supported on Windows PCs and Android-based devices. Support for iOS devices such as Mac won’t roll out until the first half of 2019, according to Mozilla.

Calls between JavaScript and WebAssembly are finally fast At Mozilla, we want WebAssembly to be as fast as it can be. This started with its design, which gives it great throughput. Then we improved load times with a streaming baseline compiler. With this, we compile code faster than it comes over the network. So what’s next? One of our big priorities is making it easy to combine JS and WebAssembly. But function calls between the two languages haven’t always been fast. In fact, they’ve had a reputation for being slow, as I talked about in my first series on WebAssembly.

10 Best Google Chrome Alternatives Google Chrome dominates the browser market worldwide with a massive 60% share, leaving the rest to other web browsers. To be honest, Chrome provides a really good web browsing experience with a seamless functioning across multiple devices. However, we all know that such a smooth experience comes at a cost — our personal data. We know that Google tracks us relentlessly and the onslaught of personalized ads gets really annoying at some point. Even if we keep it aside, there are serious problems like heavy RAM usage that makes your device sluggish. So whatever may be your reason to leave Chrome and seek other options, here is a list of best Google Chrome alternatives for you.