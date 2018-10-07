Linux kernel maintainer Greg Kroah-Hartman has warned that despite developer efforts, security problems can persist thanks to outside vendors beyond their control.

He told Linux.com that hardening the kernel is not enough, vendors have to enable the new features and take advantage of them and that was not happening.

While Kroah-Hartman releases a stable kernel every week, and companies pick one to support for a longer period so that device manufacturers can take advantage of it. He has noticed that aside from the Google Pixel, most Android phones don't include the additional hardening features, meaning all those phones are vulnerable.