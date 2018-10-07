Security: Linux, Updates, Linux Security Summit Europe, Facebook Cameras Inside Your House
Phone vendors are not updating their Linux kernels
Linux kernel maintainer Greg Kroah-Hartman has warned that despite developer efforts, security problems can persist thanks to outside vendors beyond their control.
He told Linux.com that hardening the kernel is not enough, vendors have to enable the new features and take advantage of them and that was not happening.
While Kroah-Hartman releases a stable kernel every week, and companies pick one to support for a longer period so that device manufacturers can take advantage of it. He has noticed that aside from the Google Pixel, most Android phones don't include the additional hardening features, meaning all those phones are vulnerable.
Security updates for Monday
Get Essential Security Information from Linux Security Summit Videos
The next Linux Security Summit Europe, coming up October 25 - 26 in Edinburgh, offers more essential security information, with refereed presentations, discussion sessions, subsystem updates, and more. There's still time to register and attend! Check out the full schedule and stay tuned for more coverage.
Facebook Announces a Camera for Your House. Didn’t They Just Get Hacked?
Today Facebook announced their new Portal smart video calling device, complete with Alexa built-in, to help reinvent video chatting… but with their privacy track record, is this something you want?
