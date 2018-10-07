Assassin’s Creed Odyssey On Linux (DXVK), Games Over the Browser You Can Play Assassin’s Creed Odyssey On Linux, But Not Without Some Help Assassin’s Creed Odyssey doesn’t officially support Linux OS, which makes it surprising that YouTuber “ドイツ人” has managed to run the game on Linux. The Youtuber used “Wine” and “DXVK 0.81” to play Assassin’s Creed Odyssey on Linux. The system used to play the game featured Ryzen 7 2700X and RX 480.

Google rolling out first Project Stream invites for console gaming right in Chrome Sign-ups are still open with Google specifying connectivity speeds of at least 25 megabits per second for Project Stream. Users also need to update the browser on Mac, Windows, Linux, and Chrome OS to version 69 or above. Wired controllers are supported, while trackpads are not recommended.

SUSE punts SES v5.5 out door, says storage is going software-defined and open source Private equity-owned SUSE has released v5.5 of its software-defined, Ceph-powered Enterprise Storage (SES) platform. SES is an all-in-one object storage repository with both file and block access protocols. It is common to have unified file and block – Dell EMC Unity and NetApp's ONTAP – and unified file and object – Cloudian and Scality – but rare to combine all three protocols. Best-of-breed file and block storage products will typically be faster than SES, but SES will win where buyers want a converged single product instead of three, each of which would have had to be acquired, operated, supported and managed.