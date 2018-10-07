today's leftovers
3 areas to drive DevOps change
Pain avoidance is a powerful motivator. Some studies hint that even plants experience a type of pain and take steps to defend themselves. Yet we have plenty of examples of humans enduring pain on purpose—exercise often hurts, but we still do it. When we believe the payoff is worth the pain, we'll endure almost anything.
The truth is that driving large-scale organizational change is painful. It hurts for those having to change their values and behaviors, it hurts for leadership, and it hurts for the people just trying to do their jobs. In the case of DevOps, though, I can tell you the pain is worth it.
Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus
California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 28,032 Shares of Red Hat Inc (RHT)
Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) Rating Lowered to Positive at OTR Global
Fedora 29 Upgrade Test Day 2018-10-08
Monday, 2018-10-08, is the Fedora 29 Upgrade Test Day!
As part of this planned change for Fedora 29, we need your help to test if everything runs smoothly!
My LTS work in September
SQL tutorial: Learn SQL on PostgreSQL
PostgreSQL is an open-source, object-relational (also called extended relational) database management system. Modern relational database features in PostgreSQL include complex queries, foreign keys, triggers, updatable views, transactional integrity, and multi-version concurrency control. Users can extend PostgreSQL with new data types, functions, operators, aggregate functions, index methods, and procedural languages.
With more than 20 years of development and deployment behind it, PostgreSQL is a solid open-source database that rivals even commercial relational databases in many respects. You can install it on Linux (all recent distributions), Windows (Windows 2000 SP4 and later), FreeBSD, OpenBSD, NetBSD, MacOS, AIX, HP/UX, and Solaris. You can also find a hosted high-performance version of PostgreSQL in Amazon Aurora, and a wire-compatible distributed implementation in CockroachDB.
This tech investor had a killer week thanks to two big open-source deals
Mike Volpi of Index Ventures started investing in open-source software companies when it wasn't clear if they could make much money. This past week — more than any before it — has validated his conviction that they can.
On Wednesday, Hortonworks, a big-data software company backed by Volpi, announced that it was merging with competitor Cloudera. Two days later, another one of Volpi's companies, Elastic, started trading on the New York Stock Exchange and doubled in value in its debut.
It was a whirlwind few days for Volpi, who left San Francisco early in the week for meetings in London and Paris with Index's limited partners and other investors. On Thursday, shortly after the Cloudera-Hortonworks deal was made public, he flew to New York, where he and other Elastic board members met for three hours to price the software company's IPO and allocate shares.
IOTA Has Issued Grants To Three Open-source Projects
About $354,000 USD were allocated for this second cohort of grantees
The IOTA Foundation, via its granting program called Ecosystem Development Fund, is supporting three open-source projects to be developed on its network, according to an announcement via its official blog.
“We are proud to announce another cohort of fantastic open-source projects the Ecosystem Development Fund will support for a total of $354,000 USD,” reads the publication.
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey On Linux (DXVK), Games Over the Browser
SUSE punts SES v5.5 out door, says storage is going software-defined and open source
Private equity-owned SUSE has released v5.5 of its software-defined, Ceph-powered Enterprise Storage (SES) platform. SES is an all-in-one object storage repository with both file and block access protocols. It is common to have unified file and block – Dell EMC Unity and NetApp's ONTAP – and unified file and object – Cloudian and Scality – but rare to combine all three protocols. Best-of-breed file and block storage products will typically be faster than SES, but SES will win where buyers want a converged single product instead of three, each of which would have had to be acquired, operated, supported and managed.
FUD and Openwashing (Making Malicious Software Seem Ethical)
Auto industry’s thirst for software is quenched by open source
The popularity of open source software (OSS) in the automotive space has soared in recent years as manufacturers race to keep up with new advances in technology, and new demands from consumers. OSS can significantly reduce development time and minimise otherwise costly investments, but it has taken time for the auto industry to truly harness the benefits. OSS can be seen, used or tweaked by anyone. It differs from ‘proprietary software’ in which the original developer holds all rights to its modification. Both forms are written to enable a computer to perform a function, but OSS was never as prominent as it is today, and in fact was barely used for software development a couple of decades ago. In the last five years or so, particularly in automotive, that has changed dramatically due to the availability of extremely high quality OSS.
