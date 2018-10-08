Redis Labs and Common Clause attacked where it hurts: With open-source code
After Redis Labs added a new license clause, Commons Clause, on top of popular open-source, in-memory data structure store Redis, open-source developers were mad as hell. Now, instead of just ranting about it, some have counterattacked by starting a project, GoodFORM, to fork the code in question.
LoRa gateway and node boards run on Raspberry Pi power
Pi Supply is Kickstartering Iot LoRa Gateway and IoT LoRa Node pHAT add-ons for the Raspberry Pi, as well as a LoRa Node that works with the Micro:bit. An Arduino node is also in the works. Pi Supply, which has produced a variety of Raspberry Pi add-on boards including the Papirus E-Paper display and Flick HAT gesture detector, has now returned to Kickstarter to launch a series of IoT LoRa Boards that work with the Pi. The offerings include an IoT LoRa Gateway HAT board starting at an early bird price of 120 UK Pounds ($157) and a LoRa Node pHAT node board with a 25 Pound ($33) early bird price.
Canonical/Ubuntu: Weekly Newsletter, Design and Web, Ubuntu Doing OpenStack
GNOME Shell & Mutter Reach Their 3.30.1 Milestone
Released at the end of September was GNOME 3.30.1 as the first and only point release collection to the GNOME 3.30 desktop environment feature update that debuted earlier in February. Finally out today are the v3.30.1 updates for Mutter and the GNOME Shell.
Matthias Clasen on Flatpak 1.2 Schedule
