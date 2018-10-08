How new-lines affect the Linux kernel performance
The Linux kernel strives to be fast and efficient. As it is written mostly in C, it can mostly control how the generated machine code looks. Nevertheless, as the kernel code is compiled into machine code, the compiler optimizes the generated code to improve its performance. The kernel code, however, employs uncommon coding techniques, which can fail code optimizations. In this blog-post, I would share my experience in analyzing the reasons for poor code inlining of the kernel code. Although the performance improvement are not significant in most cases, understanding these issues are valuable in preventing them from becoming larger. New-lines, as promised, will be one of the reasons, though not the only one.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 615 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
LoRa gateway and node boards run on Raspberry Pi power
Pi Supply is Kickstartering Iot LoRa Gateway and IoT LoRa Node pHAT add-ons for the Raspberry Pi, as well as a LoRa Node that works with the Micro:bit. An Arduino node is also in the works. Pi Supply, which has produced a variety of Raspberry Pi add-on boards including the Papirus E-Paper display and Flick HAT gesture detector, has now returned to Kickstarter to launch a series of IoT LoRa Boards that work with the Pi. The offerings include an IoT LoRa Gateway HAT board starting at an early bird price of 120 UK Pounds ($157) and a LoRa Node pHAT node board with a 25 Pound ($33) early bird price.
Canonical/Ubuntu: Weekly Newsletter, Design and Web, Ubuntu Doing OpenStack
GNOME Shell & Mutter Reach Their 3.30.1 Milestone
Released at the end of September was GNOME 3.30.1 as the first and only point release collection to the GNOME 3.30 desktop environment feature update that debuted earlier in February. Finally out today are the v3.30.1 updates for Mutter and the GNOME Shell.
Matthias Clasen on Flatpak 1.2 Schedule
Recent comments
3 hours 7 min ago
3 hours 34 min ago
3 hours 52 min ago
12 hours 46 min ago
13 hours 3 min ago
14 hours 23 min ago
14 hours 36 min ago
15 hours 8 min ago
17 hours 4 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago