Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 2 Is Now Based on Debian GNU/Linux 9.5 "Stretch"
Patrick d'Emmabuntüs informs Softpedia today about the availability of the Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 2 1.03 release of the Debian-based open-source operating system.
Coming about five months after the release of version 1.02, Emmabuntüs Debian Edition 2 has been updated over the weekend to version 1.03, which is now available for download. It's a bugfix release based on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 9.5 "Stretch" operating system and featuring a mix of performance improvements, software updates, and cosmetic enhancements.
"This update is released to improve the current Emma DE2 by adding some functional, ergonomic as well as cosmetic features.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 632 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
LoRa gateway and node boards run on Raspberry Pi power
Pi Supply is Kickstartering Iot LoRa Gateway and IoT LoRa Node pHAT add-ons for the Raspberry Pi, as well as a LoRa Node that works with the Micro:bit. An Arduino node is also in the works. Pi Supply, which has produced a variety of Raspberry Pi add-on boards including the Papirus E-Paper display and Flick HAT gesture detector, has now returned to Kickstarter to launch a series of IoT LoRa Boards that work with the Pi. The offerings include an IoT LoRa Gateway HAT board starting at an early bird price of 120 UK Pounds ($157) and a LoRa Node pHAT node board with a 25 Pound ($33) early bird price.
Canonical/Ubuntu: Weekly Newsletter, Design and Web, Ubuntu Doing OpenStack
GNOME Shell & Mutter Reach Their 3.30.1 Milestone
Released at the end of September was GNOME 3.30.1 as the first and only point release collection to the GNOME 3.30 desktop environment feature update that debuted earlier in February. Finally out today are the v3.30.1 updates for Mutter and the GNOME Shell.
Matthias Clasen on Flatpak 1.2 Schedule
Recent comments
3 hours 7 min ago
3 hours 34 min ago
3 hours 52 min ago
12 hours 46 min ago
13 hours 3 min ago
14 hours 23 min ago
14 hours 36 min ago
15 hours 8 min ago
17 hours 4 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago