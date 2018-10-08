Matthias Clasen on Flatpak 1.2 Schedule
Flatpak, after 1.0
One of the easiest ways to help Flatpak is to get your favorite applications on flathub, either by packaging it yourself, or by convincing the upstream to do it.
If you feel like contributing to Flatpak itself, please do! Flatpak is still a young project, and there are plenty of small to medium-size features that can be added. The tests are also a nice place to stick your toe in and see if you can improve the coverage a bit and maybe find a bug or two.
Or, if that is more your thing, we have a nice design for improving the flatpak commandline user experience that is waiting to be implemented.
Flatpak 1.2 Likely Coming Around Year's End With New Features
Prolific open-source developer Matthias Clasen at Red Hat has shared some of the post-1.0 plans for the Flatpak app sandboxing/distribution tech. As it stands now, Flatpak 1.2 will likely be out around the end of the calendar year with the next batch of features.
Flatpak developers have begun merging new feature work onto the Flatpak master branch. Some of the latest work includes better life-cycle control, logging and history support, file copy/paste and drag-n-drop, and a better test suite for regression testing.
Some of the other work being planned for Flatpak but not yet done is support for using the host OpenGL drivers via libcapsule, application renaming and end-of-life migration for apps, a Dconf/GSettings portal, a portal for web camera access, and greater test coverage.
