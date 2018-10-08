Language Selection

Matthias Clasen on Flatpak 1.2 Schedule

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 9th of October 2018 02:13:17 AM
Red Hat
GNOME
  • Flatpak, after 1.0

    One of the easiest ways to help Flatpak is to get your favorite applications on flathub, either by packaging it yourself, or by convincing the upstream to do it.

    If you feel like contributing to Flatpak itself, please do! Flatpak is still a young project, and there are plenty of small to medium-size features that can be added. The tests are also a nice place to stick your toe in and see if you can improve the coverage a bit and maybe find a bug or two.

    Or, if that is more your thing, we have a nice design for improving the flatpak commandline user experience that is waiting to be implemented.

  • Flatpak 1.2 Likely Coming Around Year's End With New Features

    Prolific open-source developer Matthias Clasen at Red Hat has shared some of the post-1.0 plans for the Flatpak app sandboxing/distribution tech. As it stands now, Flatpak 1.2 will likely be out around the end of the calendar year with the next batch of features.

    Flatpak developers have begun merging new feature work onto the Flatpak master branch. Some of the latest work includes better life-cycle control, logging and history support, file copy/paste and drag-n-drop, and a better test suite for regression testing.

    Some of the other work being planned for Flatpak but not yet done is support for using the host OpenGL drivers via libcapsule, application renaming and end-of-life migration for apps, a Dconf/GSettings portal, a portal for web camera access, and greater test coverage.

LoRa gateway and node boards run on Raspberry Pi power

Pi Supply is Kickstartering Iot LoRa Gateway and IoT LoRa Node pHAT add-ons for the Raspberry Pi, as well as a LoRa Node that works with the Micro:bit. An Arduino node is also in the works. Pi Supply, which has produced a variety of Raspberry Pi add-on boards including the Papirus E-Paper display and Flick HAT gesture detector, has now returned to Kickstarter to launch a series of IoT LoRa Boards that work with the Pi. The offerings include an IoT LoRa Gateway HAT board starting at an early bird price of 120 UK Pounds ($157) and a LoRa Node pHAT node board with a 25 Pound ($33) early bird price. Read more

Canonical/Ubuntu: Weekly Newsletter, Design and Web, Ubuntu Doing OpenStack

  • The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 548
    Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 548 for the week of September 30 – October 6, 2018.
  • Design and Web team summary – 8 October 2018
    We’ve recently implemented the ability to include or exclude your Snap in certain territories. This functionality has been ported to improve the publisher experience on snapcraft.io. Part of the work is an implementation of a multi-select picker with filtering capabilities, that will be proposed to upstream Vanilla soon.
  • Ubuntu does OpenStack
    OpenStack, the open source cloud of choice for many businesses, has seen broad adoption across a large number of industries, from telco to finance, healthcare and more. It’s become something of a safe haven for highly regulated industries and for those looking to have a robust, secure cloud that is open source and enables them to innovate – without breaking the bank. For those of you that don’t know, Ubuntu does OpenStack. In fact, Ubuntu is the #1 platform for OpenStack and the #1 platform for public cloud operations on AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, too – meaning that we know our stuff when it comes to building and operating clouds. Which is great news because Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu, helps to deliver OpenStack on rails, with consulting, training, enterprise support and managed operations that help your business to focus on what matters most – your applications, not the infrastructure.

GNOME Shell & Mutter Reach Their 3.30.1 Milestone

Released at the end of September was GNOME 3.30.1 as the first and only point release collection to the GNOME 3.30 desktop environment feature update that debuted earlier in February. Finally out today are the v3.30.1 updates for Mutter and the GNOME Shell. Read more

