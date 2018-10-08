Red Hat News
Red Hat cofounder Bob Young, 7 others win top NC TECH awards
Bob Young, cofounder and former CEO of Raleigh-based Red Hat, is one of eight people to win top individual awards from the NC Technology Association.
Young was chosen for the Beacon Award, which is for outstanding achievement.
Over the last three decades, Young also founded and served as CEO of self-publishing company Lulu. And after investing in drone technology firm he later served as CEO and chairman. He also is CEO of Needlepoint.
Strengthening our partner ecosystem at the North America Partner Conference
Every year we gather our partners, Red Hat executives and industry thought leaders together at our North America Partner Conference to network, learn and celebrate our robust partner ecosystem. This year’s event is especially exciting because 2018 marks Red Hat’s 25th anniversary. It’s a great time to reflect on how much our partner network has grown, look where we’re going in the future and showcase some of the partners who contribute to our success.
Open technologies are working together to help patients
ChRIS Research Integration System (ChRIS)—a collaboration between Boston Children’s Hospital (BCH), the Mass Open Cloud (MOS), and Red Hat—has the potential to change medicine as we know it today.
It all started in 2003, when the team at BCH set out to make vast amounts of data accessible to researchers and doctors. Ultimately, the team created ChRIS: an image processing application that allows doctors to compare hundreds of thousands of MRI scans in seconds.
But like any major undertaking, it’s not the goal or the outcome that’s most interesting, it’s the how.
Here’s a breakdown of how the team achieved their goal: three critical components that worked together to improve patient care.
Goodbye JJB, Hello Jenkies Pipeline
Like so many scripts, I started making Bodhi's test running script in bash before realizing that it was growing too many tentacles and was becoming difficult to extend. I have plans to add an integration test suite to Bodhi that tests it against other dependant network services (such as Koji), and the prospect of getting my bash script to handle that as well with sane input/output options was daunting. Thus, I created bodhi-ci. By using click it was much easier to give it a nice set of subcommands and CLI flags that made it much easier to extend.
The loss of GNU parallel was a little sad to me, but the features from it that I was using are mostly implemented in Python now. The main thing I'm still missing that I had with run_tests.sh is a fully working -x flag, which causes all tests jobs to exit immediately if any one of them fails. I plan to fix this by using Python's async/await API in the future so that I can react to failures in a similar manner, but I'm quite satisfied with the script otherwise. The old run_tests.sh script will remain in the repository until I refactor the new script to fully support the failfast flag.
[...]
Enter the Jenkies Pipeline. With some help, I was able to accomplish something much more ideal with my new Jenkiesfile. This solves the resource contention problems described above as Bodhi is now back to using a single node per pull request, and it is able to run the build job once and then fan out to run the individual tests concurrently. In fact, I was able to run the builds in parallel, and have each of those jobs kick off the individual release tests in parallel inside those jobs for double-parallel action. This is very nice since the pip container typically takes about 80% longer to build than the rpm based containers, but we don't have to wait for it to finish to start testing the rpm containers. This means that pull requests start getting results for Fedora 28 tests before the pip container is even finished building. The pipeline can now test a pull request in about 20-30 minutes instead of several hours due to the efficient sharing between tests and the use of a single node.
LoRa gateway and node boards run on Raspberry Pi power
Pi Supply is Kickstartering Iot LoRa Gateway and IoT LoRa Node pHAT add-ons for the Raspberry Pi, as well as a LoRa Node that works with the Micro:bit. An Arduino node is also in the works. Pi Supply, which has produced a variety of Raspberry Pi add-on boards including the Papirus E-Paper display and Flick HAT gesture detector, has now returned to Kickstarter to launch a series of IoT LoRa Boards that work with the Pi. The offerings include an IoT LoRa Gateway HAT board starting at an early bird price of 120 UK Pounds ($157) and a LoRa Node pHAT node board with a 25 Pound ($33) early bird price.
Canonical/Ubuntu: Weekly Newsletter, Design and Web, Ubuntu Doing OpenStack
GNOME Shell & Mutter Reach Their 3.30.1 Milestone
Released at the end of September was GNOME 3.30.1 as the first and only point release collection to the GNOME 3.30 desktop environment feature update that debuted earlier in February. Finally out today are the v3.30.1 updates for Mutter and the GNOME Shell.
Matthias Clasen on Flatpak 1.2 Schedule
