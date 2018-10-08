Like so many scripts, I started making Bodhi's test running script in bash before realizing that it was growing too many tentacles and was becoming difficult to extend. I have plans to add an integration test suite to Bodhi that tests it against other dependant network services (such as Koji), and the prospect of getting my bash script to handle that as well with sane input/output options was daunting. Thus, I created bodhi-ci. By using click it was much easier to give it a nice set of subcommands and CLI flags that made it much easier to extend.

The loss of GNU parallel was a little sad to me, but the features from it that I was using are mostly implemented in Python now. The main thing I'm still missing that I had with run_tests.sh is a fully working -x flag, which causes all tests jobs to exit immediately if any one of them fails. I plan to fix this by using Python's async/await API in the future so that I can react to failures in a similar manner, but I'm quite satisfied with the script otherwise. The old run_tests.sh script will remain in the repository until I refactor the new script to fully support the failfast flag.

[...]

Enter the Jenkies Pipeline. With some help, I was able to accomplish something much more ideal with my new Jenkiesfile. This solves the resource contention problems described above as Bodhi is now back to using a single node per pull request, and it is able to run the build job once and then fan out to run the individual tests concurrently. In fact, I was able to run the builds in parallel, and have each of those jobs kick off the individual release tests in parallel inside those jobs for double-parallel action. This is very nice since the pip container typically takes about 80% longer to build than the rpm based containers, but we don't have to wait for it to finish to start testing the rpm containers. This means that pull requests start getting results for Fedora 28 tests before the pip container is even finished building. The pipeline can now test a pull request in about 20-30 minutes instead of several hours due to the efficient sharing between tests and the use of a single node.