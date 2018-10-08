Academix GNU/Linux – A Debian-Based Education-Focused Distro
Recently, We have published articles focusing on education with titles including 10 best Linux educational software for your kids, and QupZilla – An Educational Lightweight Qt Web Browser.
Today, we have a Linux distro that even though you may not have heard about, is doing a lot of great work for learners in various parts of the world and it goes by the name of Academix GNU/Linux.
Academix GNU/Linux is a Debian-based distro that was created specifically for teaching. All of the bundled software that it ships with is free, open-source, and targetted at education fields ranging from primary to university level.
