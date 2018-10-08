First VyOS 1.2.0 release candidate is available for download

This month, the VyOS project turns five years old. In these five years, VyOS has been through highs and lows, up to speculation that the project is dead. Past year has been full of good focused work by the core team and community contributors, but the only way to make use of that work was to use nightly builds, and nightly builds are like a chocolate box a box of WWI era shells—you never know if it blows up when handled or not. Now the codebase has stabilized, and we are ready to present a release candidate. While it has some rough edges, a number of people, including us, are already using recent builds of VyOS 1.2.0 in production, and now it's time to make it public.

0.3 Release of Elisa Music Player

Elisa is a music player developed by the KDE community that strives to be simple and nice to use. We also recognize that we need a flexible product to account for the different workflows and use-cases of our users. We focus on a very good integration with the Plasma desktop of the KDE community without compromising the support for other platforms (other Linux desktop environments, Windows and Android). We are creating a reliable product that is a joy to use and respects our users privacy. As such, we will prefer to support online services where users are in control of their data.

Academix GNU/Linux – A Debian-Based Education-Focused Distro

Recently, We have published articles focusing on education with titles including 10 best Linux educational software for your kids, and QupZilla – An Educational Lightweight Qt Web Browser. Today, we have a Linux distro that even though you may not have heard about, is doing a lot of great work for learners in various parts of the world and it goes by the name of Academix GNU/Linux. Academix GNU/Linux is a Debian-based distro that was created specifically for teaching. All of the bundled software that it ships with is free, open-source, and targetted at education fields ranging from primary to university level.