First VyOS 1.2.0 release candidate is available for download

This month, the VyOS project turns five years old. In these five years, VyOS has been through highs and lows, up to speculation that the project is dead. Past year has been full of good focused work by the core team and community contributors, but the only way to make use of that work was to use nightly builds, and nightly builds are like a chocolate box a box of WWI era shells—you never know if it blows up when handled or not. Now the codebase has stabilized, and we are ready to present a release candidate. While it has some rough edges, a number of people, including us, are already using recent builds of VyOS 1.2.0 in production, and now it's time to make it public.

Assess your Linux Knowledge.

This Linux testmight help to check your personal knowledge of the various topics discussed in the Linux/UNIX fundamentals courses, in order to find out assess your Linux skills.

Red Hat News

  • Red Hat cofounder Bob Young, 7 others win top NC TECH awards
    Bob Young, cofounder and former CEO of Raleigh-based Red Hat, is one of eight people to win top individual awards from the NC Technology Association. Young was chosen for the Beacon Award, which is for outstanding achievement. Over the last three decades, Young also founded and served as CEO of self-publishing company Lulu. And after investing in drone technology firm he later served as CEO and chairman. He also is CEO of Needlepoint.
  • Strengthening our partner ecosystem at the North America Partner Conference
    Every year we gather our partners, Red Hat executives and industry thought leaders together at our North America Partner Conference to network, learn and celebrate our robust partner ecosystem. This year’s event is especially exciting because 2018 marks Red Hat’s 25th anniversary. It’s a great time to reflect on how much our partner network has grown, look where we’re going in the future and showcase some of the partners who contribute to our success.
  • Open technologies are working together to help patients
    ChRIS Research Integration System (ChRIS)—a collaboration between Boston Children’s Hospital (BCH), the Mass Open Cloud (MOS), and Red Hat—has the potential to change medicine as we know it today. It all started in 2003, when the team at BCH set out to make vast amounts of data accessible to researchers and doctors. Ultimately, the team created ChRIS: an image processing application that allows doctors to compare hundreds of thousands of MRI scans in seconds. But like any major undertaking, it’s not the goal or the outcome that’s most interesting, it’s the how. Here’s a breakdown of how the team achieved their goal: three critical components that worked together to improve patient care.
  • RSI update: Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) Becomes Oversold
  • Most Active Stock: Red Hat (RHT), Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX)
  • Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) have strong bones for your portfolio
  • Can Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) Offer Investors Safety?
  • Taking A Longer Viewpoint Of Red Hat, Inc. (RHT), AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC)
  • Red Hat Inc (RHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $852.77 Million
  • Goodbye JJB, Hello Jenkies Pipeline
    Like so many scripts, I started making Bodhi's test running script in bash before realizing that it was growing too many tentacles and was becoming difficult to extend. I have plans to add an integration test suite to Bodhi that tests it against other dependant network services (such as Koji), and the prospect of getting my bash script to handle that as well with sane input/output options was daunting. Thus, I created bodhi-ci. By using click it was much easier to give it a nice set of subcommands and CLI flags that made it much easier to extend. The loss of GNU parallel was a little sad to me, but the features from it that I was using are mostly implemented in Python now. The main thing I'm still missing that I had with run_tests.sh is a fully working -x flag, which causes all tests jobs to exit immediately if any one of them fails. I plan to fix this by using Python's async/await API in the future so that I can react to failures in a similar manner, but I'm quite satisfied with the script otherwise. The old run_tests.sh script will remain in the repository until I refactor the new script to fully support the failfast flag. [...] Enter the Jenkies Pipeline. With some help, I was able to accomplish something much more ideal with my new Jenkiesfile. This solves the resource contention problems described above as Bodhi is now back to using a single node per pull request, and it is able to run the build job once and then fan out to run the individual tests concurrently. In fact, I was able to run the builds in parallel, and have each of those jobs kick off the individual release tests in parallel inside those jobs for double-parallel action. This is very nice since the pip container typically takes about 80% longer to build than the rpm based containers, but we don't have to wait for it to finish to start testing the rpm containers. This means that pull requests start getting results for Fedora 28 tests before the pip container is even finished building. The pipeline can now test a pull request in about 20-30 minutes instead of several hours due to the efficient sharing between tests and the use of a single node.

today's howtos

Google+ and Hyper-Threading (Intel) Compromised

  • Project Strobe: Protecting your data, improving our third-party APIs, and sunsetting consumer Google+
    Many third-party apps, services and websites build on top of our various services to improve everyone’s phones, working life, and online experience. We strongly support this active ecosystem. But increasingly, its success depends on users knowing that their data is secure, and on developers having clear rules of the road.
  • Google+ Is Shutting Down After Data Breach
    Google has decided to shut down the consumer version of its failed social network Google+. This news comes in the wake of a previously undisclosed security flaw that exposed the data of the profile of users. The bug in question remained active between 2015 and 2018, and Google discovered it in March; during this period, the flaw affected more than 500,000 users. However, Google claims to have no evidence that suggests that any external developer or app had access to the data.
  • Google Concealed Data Breach Over Fear Of Repercussions; Shuts Down Google+ Service
    Google opted in the Spring not to disclose that the data of hundreds of thousands of Google+ users had been exposed because the company says they found no evidence of misuse, reports the Wall Street Journal. The Silicon Valley giant feared both regulatory scrutiny and regulatory damage, according to documents reviewed by the Journal and people briefed on the incident. In response to being busted, Google parent Alphabet is set to announce broad privacy measures which include permanently shutting down all consumer functionality of Google+, a move which "effectively puts the final nail in the coffin of a product that was launched in 2011 to challenge Facebook, and is widely seen as one of Google's biggest failures."
  • Google+ is Dead, Survived By Better Privacy Controls
    Earlier this year, Google started a project to review third-party developer access to Google accounts through the use of APIs. It found a security breach surrounding Google+, and is now shutting the service down, at least for consumers. The long and short of the issue is that there was a security hole that allowed third-party developers to access Google+ users’ account data, including name, email address, occupation, gender, and age—even if the account was set as private.. This isn’t particularly sensitive data, but regardless, a breach is a breach. The bug was discovered in March of 2018, but was presumed to have been open since sometime in 2015. To make matters slightly more troubling, Google only keeps this particular API’s data log for two weeks…so the company has no way of knowing which users were affected. Presumably, however, some 500,000 users were on the list.
  • How does TLBleed abuse the Hyper-Threading feature in Intel chips?
    A new side-channel attack called TLBleed abuses the Hyper-Threading feature of Intel chips. Researchers say there is a high success rate of TLBleed exploits, but Intel currently has no plans to patch it. How does TLBleed work, and what are the risks of not patching it?

