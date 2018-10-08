Canonical Releases Important Ubuntu Kernel Live Patch to Fix L1TF, SpectreRSB
Available for the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus), and Ubuntu 14.04 LTS (Trusty Tahr) operating system series, the new Linux kernel livepatch is rolling out now to all subscribers of the Canonical Livepatch Service. It patches a total of seven security flaws, including the well-known L1 Terminal Fault (L1TF)/Foreshadow and SpectreRSB vulnerabilities.
The two L1FT vulnerabilities fixed in this new kernel livepatch are CVE-2018-3620 and CVE-2018-3646, but it also addresses a flaw that reduced the effectiveness of Spectre Variant 2 mitigations for paravirtual guests (CVE-2018-15594), a use-after-free vulnerability in the IRDA implementation (CVE-2018-6555), and a critical stack-based buffer overflow in the iSCSI target implementation (CVE-2018-14633).
