Android Leftovers
Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 9th of October 2018 10:50:12 AM Filed under
Google announces Project Strobe to limit third-party access to user data on web, Android
Google poised to appeal against EU's €4bn Android antitrust fine
Here's how Google is revamping Gmail and Android security
This is the Google Pixel 3 XL
OnePlus 6T: Release date announced for super-charged Android with unique screen
New Play Store policy will help prevent Android call and text data leaks
Android vs. Apple: Which Community is the Toilet Texter Champ?
A YouTuber trolled his 2.5 million fans to make a great point about the blind loyalty of Apple and Android fans
Here's an early look at the new Android skin that Samsung is bringing to the Galaxy Note 9
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1's Android Pie update in testing, will also get EIS
Moto E5 Android Go available in the US
Why The $350 Nokia 7.1 Is The Best Midrange Android Smartphone Available In America
