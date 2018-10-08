today's howtos
6 Commands To Shutdown And Reboot The Linux System From Terminal
How to Use Fail2ban to Secure Your Linux Server
How to Autofill Your Credit Card Number (Securely)
How to Flush the DNS Cache on Ubuntu
How to Install and Configure OpenLiteSpeed Server on Ubuntu 18.04 along with MariaDB
How to Install GitLab on Debian 9
KDiff3 master as git mergetool? Yes, please!
Toggle the Touchpad on or off
