Asus Chromebook C423 comes in two variants – a 14-inch non-touch 1366 x 768 display and 1920 x 1080 display with touch. On paper, the device carries an Intel Celeron dual-core N3350 or Pentium quad-core N4200 processor. It has 4GB and 8GB RAM options.

Asus Chromebook C423 will provide 10 hours of battery life. The device has a stunning 14-inch up to FHD NanoEdge display, coupled with 5.8mm bezels. Also, Asus Chromebook can be laid flat on the surface with 180-degree Hinge.