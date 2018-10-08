Games: Kingdom Rush Origins, TinyBuild, Openwashing, Niffelheim, Unleashed, AI War 2, A Gummy's Life, KURSK and Wine
Kingdom Rush Origins to release October 18th, Linux support confirmed for release
Ironhide Game Studio have announced today that Kingdom Rush Origins will release on Steam on October 18th. I've no doubt it will make it to other stores too like GOG and Humble Store like previous games, however they've only mentioned Steam so far.
I asked the developer on Twitter, if the Linux version would be released at the same time. They replied with "Yes!", so that's really great news for Linux gamers.
Humble are allowing you to build your own bundle of TinyBuild games and save some monies
For those of you craving your latest Linux gaming fix, Humble are doing a build your own bundle with TinyBuild.
The way it works, is that a ton of games are on sale and if you add at least three to your basket you will get an additional discount. If you add four the discount is higher and higher again if you add five. The saving you can get is kind of ridiculous.
Mojang to open source more of Minecraft with two libraries already on GitHub
I have to admit, I am quite surprised by this. Mojang (owned by Microsoft) are to open source more of Minecraft and they've already started to do so.
Niffelheim, a dark survival RPG released recently with Linux support
It seems we have a few readers interested in Niffelheim emailing it in, a dark survival RPG that follows some elements of Norse mythology that recently released with Linux support.
Looks like the 2D open-world sandbox RPG Unleashed is releasing soon
Unleashed, a 2D open-world sandbox RPG that was funded on Kickstarter is looking pretty good and it's releasing soon with Linux support. I initially covered it back in March this year, as this promising RPG was emailed to us directly by the developer. I completely forgot about it, but thankfully they succeeded in getting funds on Kickstarter with around €10K being pledged. Not a lot, so hopefully the end result is still good.
Arcen Games grand strategy game 'AI War 2' to enter Early Access on October 15th
Nearly two years after the Kickstarter, Arcen Games are ready to bring in more players. AI War 2 is going to enter Early Access on October 15th.
The sequel to their 2009 hit AI War: Fleet Command, AI War 2 has you take on an overwhelming "inhuman" enemy that has underestimated you. Their currently plan is to remain in Early Access until at least "Q2 2019", although that does depend on how feedback goes and what they need to work on.
The amusing multiplayer game A Gummy's Life has left Early Access with an overhauled movement system
A Gummy's Life is a really fun multiplayer game that can be played with local players and online. It's now left Early Access with a major update.
I've had quite a lot of fun with this, especially with my Son who adores it because it's completely silly. One thing that wasn't too great was the movement system, which they've actually overhauled as part of the 1.0 update. Movement seems smoother, more responsive and you have a better amount of control with it now too making it an even better experience.
First-person adventure about sunken Russian sub KURSK to have a delayed Linux release
KURSK [Official Site] seems like it's going to be quite a compelling action-adventure game which follows the story of the Russian Kursk submarine disaster back in 2000. I've been following it now for years as it sounds quite interesting, although Linux native gamers have to wait a little longer.
The developer, Jujubee S.A., has been emailing us their usual press emails about it and it has been clearly mentioning Linux support. However, the Steam store page doesn't mention Linux. After trying to reach them for months over emails, I decided to try Facebook today and they actually responded with a clear "Yes, KURSK will be released on Linux.". Sadly though, the Linux version will come later than the Windows build while they are working to "provide the best possible results on Linux". I've been told the media folks will contact us sometime in regards to the Linux release.
Wine's Direct3D Code Will Now Default To OpenGL Core Contexts For NVIDIA GPUs Too
Earlier this year with Wine 3.9 its Direct3D code changed to default to OpenGL 4.4 core contexts rather than the legacy/compatibility context. NVIDIA GPUs ended up being left at the older value but now that has changed.
As of yesterday in Wine Git, CodeWeavers' Henri Verbeet has changed the WineD3D code now to also default to OpenGL core contexts for NVIDIA GPUs.
