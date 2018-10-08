Fedora: F29 Later This Month, Firefox on Wayland, and Josef Strzibny's Upcoming Book
-
Fedora 29 Is Now Under Its Final Freeze For Release Later This Month
As of last night Fedora 29 embarked upon its final freeze as the last step for reaching its official debut by month's end.
Fedora 29 development is now effectively over except for any granted freeze exceptions or blocker bug fixes. Any other updates will be queued to go down as package updates post-release.
As of writing, there are eight accepted blocker bugs already ranging from DNF update fails to issues unlocking LUKS-encrypted USB/SD drives from within GNOME to a GNOME Shell Wayland crash.
-
Fedora Developers Update Firefox For Wayland With V-Sync, HiDPI, Better Rendering
Red Hat / Fedora developers have updated Firefox packages pending for F27 / F28 / F29 that bring a slew of improvements for the web-browser operating under Wayland.
The updated Firefox 63 and 64 Nightly packages for Fedora Linux users include patches to fix or provide better rendering support, v-sync is now working under Wayland, and there is also working HiDPI scaling support.
The Firefox-Fedora packages also build with the currently out-of-tree Pipewire WebRTC support too.
-
Firefox on Wayland update
The builds also ship PipeWire WebRTC patch for desktop sharing created by Jan Grulich and Tomas Popela. Wayland applications are isolated from desktop and don’t have access to other windows (as X11) thus PipeWire supplies the missing functionality along the browser sandbox.
I think the rendering is generally covered now and the browser should work smoothly with Wayland backend. That’s also a reason why I make it default on Fedora 30 (Rawhide) and firefox-x11 package is available as a X11 fallback. Fedora 29 and earlier stay with default X11 backend and Wayland is provided by firefox-wayland package.
-
Josef Strzibny: I am writing an introductory book to web application deployment
I decided to write a book (at the very least attempt to). And yes, there will be some Fedora inside!
-
