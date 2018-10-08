Language Selection

Fedora: F29 Later This Month, Firefox on Wayland, and Josef Strzibny's Upcoming Book

Tuesday 9th of October 2018
Red Hat
  • Fedora 29 Is Now Under Its Final Freeze For Release Later This Month

    As of last night Fedora 29 embarked upon its final freeze as the last step for reaching its official debut by month's end.

    Fedora 29 development is now effectively over except for any granted freeze exceptions or blocker bug fixes. Any other updates will be queued to go down as package updates post-release.

    As of writing, there are eight accepted blocker bugs already ranging from DNF update fails to issues unlocking LUKS-encrypted USB/SD drives from within GNOME to a GNOME Shell Wayland crash.

  • Fedora Developers Update Firefox For Wayland With V-Sync, HiDPI, Better Rendering

    Red Hat / Fedora developers have updated Firefox packages pending for F27 / F28 / F29 that bring a slew of improvements for the web-browser operating under Wayland.

    The updated Firefox 63 and 64 Nightly packages for Fedora Linux users include patches to fix or provide better rendering support, v-sync is now working under Wayland, and there is also working HiDPI scaling support.

    The Firefox-Fedora packages also build with the currently out-of-tree Pipewire WebRTC support too.

  • Firefox on Wayland update

    The builds also ship PipeWire WebRTC patch for desktop sharing created by Jan Grulich and Tomas Popela. Wayland applications are isolated from desktop and don’t have access to other windows (as X11) thus PipeWire supplies the missing functionality along the browser sandbox.

    I think the rendering is generally covered now and the browser should work smoothly with Wayland backend. That’s also a reason why I make it default on Fedora 30 (Rawhide) and firefox-x11 package is available as a X11 fallback. Fedora 29 and earlier stay with default X11 backend and Wayland is provided by firefox-wayland package.

  • Josef Strzibny: I am writing an introductory book to web application deployment

    I decided to write a book (at the very least attempt to). And yes, there will be some Fedora inside!

Canonical Releases Important Ubuntu Kernel Live Patch to Fix L1TF, SpectreRSB

Available for the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver), Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus), and Ubuntu 14.04 LTS (Trusty Tahr) operating system series, the new Linux kernel livepatch is rolling out now to all subscribers of the Canonical Livepatch Service. It patches a total of seven security flaws, including the well-known L1 Terminal Fault (L1TF)/Foreshadow and SpectreRSB vulnerabilities. The two L1FT vulnerabilities fixed in this new kernel livepatch are CVE-2018-3620 and CVE-2018-3646, but it also addresses a flaw that reduced the effectiveness of Spectre Variant 2 mitigations for paravirtual guests (CVE-2018-15594), a use-after-free vulnerability in the IRDA implementation (CVE-2018-6555), and a critical stack-based buffer overflow in the iSCSI target implementation (CVE-2018-14633). Read more

