As of last night Fedora 29 embarked upon its final freeze as the last step for reaching its official debut by month's end.

Fedora 29 development is now effectively over except for any granted freeze exceptions or blocker bug fixes. Any other updates will be queued to go down as package updates post-release.

As of writing, there are eight accepted blocker bugs already ranging from DNF update fails to issues unlocking LUKS-encrypted USB/SD drives from within GNOME to a GNOME Shell Wayland crash.