Plasma 5.14 Comes with New Features and a Much Polished Environment
Tuesday, 9 October 2018. Today KDE launches the first release of Plasma 5.14.
Plasma is KDE's lightweight and full featured Linux desktop. For the last three months we have been adding features and fixing bugs and now invite you to install Plasma 5.14.
A lot of work has gone into improving Discover, Plasma's software manager, and, among other things, we have added a Firmware Update feature and many subtle user interface improvements to give it a smoother feel. We have also rewritten many effects in our window manager KWin and improved it for slicker animations in your work day. Other improvements we have made include a new Display Configuration widget which is useful when giving presentations.
Also: KDE Plasma 5.14 Desktop Environment Officially Released, Here's What's New
KDE Plasma 5.14 Released With A Plethora Of Improvements
PiCluster 2.4 is out!
I am pleased to announce that a new version of PiCluster is out with some nice improvements. PiCluster aims to provide an easy-to-use solution to manage your Docker containers across multiple nodes. Let’s see what is new in this release.
Today's Red Hat Series on Programming/Development
-
In the previous article I gave you tips for how to receive feedback, especially in the context of your first free and open source project contribution. Now it's time to talk about the other side of that same coin: providing feedback.
If I tell you that something you did in your contribution is "stupid" or "naive," how would you feel? You'd probably be angry, hurt, or both, and rightfully so. These are mean-spirited words that when directed at people, can cut like knives. Words matter, and they matter a great deal. Therefore, put as much thought into the words you use when leaving feedback for a contribution as you do into any other form of contribution you give to the project. As you compose your feedback, think to yourself, "How would I feel if someone said this to me? Is there some way someone might take this another way, a less helpful way?" If the answer to that last question has even the chance of being a yes, backtrack and rewrite your feedback. It's better to spend a little time rewriting now than to spend a lot of time apologizing later.
-
In the free and open source software world, there are few moments as exciting or scary as submitting your first contribution to a project. You've put your work out there and now it's subject to review and feedback by the rest of the community.
Not to put it too lightly, but feedback is great. Without feedback we keep making the same mistakes. Without feedback we can't learn and grow and evolve. It's one of the keys that makes free and open source collaboration work.
-
Contributing to an open source project can be... Nervewracking! Magical. Boring?
Regardless of how you felt that first time you contributed, the realization that the project is open and you really can contribute is quite awesome.
-
If you're looking for talented people you can turn into cultural doppelgängers—rather than seeking to align productive differences toward a common goal—you're doing it wrong.
-
Ada Lovelace, daughter of the English poet Lord Bryon and Anne Isabella Noel Byron (née Milbanke), was arguably the world's first computer programmer. Her notes on Babbage's Analytical Engine, published as additions to her translation of Luigi Menabrea's Sketch of the Analytical Engine Invented by Charles Babbage contain an algorithm for computing Bernoulli numbers.
Some biographers downplay, or outright dismiss, Ada Lovelace's contributions to computing, but James Essinger, author of "Ada's Algorithm: How Lord Byron's Daughter Ada Lovelace Launched the Digital Age" is a firm supporter of Lovelace's place in the history of computing.
OSS Leftovers
-
A senior technology executive at Deutsche Telekom has warned the telecom sector it must avoid duplicating effort through the mishmash of industry associations and groups that have sprung up in recent years.
Axel Clauberg, a vice president at the German operator, told an audience of telecom executives at this week's SDN NFV World Congress that some groups would have to form partnerships to ensure they do not gobble up telco resources.
"We have limited resources we can contribute into these organizations and the worst for me would be an overlap between organizations and duplication of efforts," he said during a keynote presentation in The Hague. "Sometimes we have to step back and think about where we need to partner."
Clauberg's warning follows a mushrooming of industry associations in the past decade as operators have wrestled with the technical and skillset challenges that surround the rollout of software-defined and virtualized networks.
-
Databricks recently announced a new release of MLflow, an open source, multi-cloud framework for the machine learning lifecycle, now with R integration.
Databricks recently announced a new release of MLflow, an open source, multi-cloud framework for the machine learning lifecycle, now with R integration.
RStudio has partnered with Databricks to develop an R API for MLflow v0.7.0 which was showcased at the Spark + AI Summit Europe.
According to a release issued by the company, before MLflow, the machine learning industry did not have a standard process or end-to-end infrastructure to develop and produce applications simply and consistently.
-
Open source software which was previously perceived to be a geeky and slightly awkward alternative to mainstream software, has evolved to be trendy, fashionable and innovative. As 2018 nears its end, we’re seeing open source projects play an increasingly important role in all the top strategic technology trends that are reshaping the world around us.
Open source has grown and matured to the point where everyone from small businesses to tech giants and global enterprises have open source at the core of their strategies.
This two part series from SUSE identifies ten top tech trends where open source is taking centre stage.
Recent comments
3 hours 59 min ago
6 hours 52 min ago
14 hours 27 min ago
14 hours 54 min ago
15 hours 12 min ago
1 day 7 min ago
1 day 23 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago