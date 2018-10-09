Red Hat News Picks
-
Open source is more mainstream than ever in cloud era: Red Hat's van Leeuwen
Red Hat Inc. has been associated with open source software for 25 years. The idea of the company, headquartered in North Carolina, US, took shape when its founder Bob Young started selling Linux and Unix software accessories in the 1990s. The company went public in 1999. A major portion of the company’s revenue still comes from subscriptions of the Linux open source operating system. It now faces tough competition from Amazon’s Linux.
-
Moodbidri: YIT signs MoU with Red Hat Academy
Yenepoya Institute of Technology (YIT) has initiated an academic membership with Red Hat Academy. As a prelude to this academic initiation, an extension lecture session on open source technology was organized on October 6.
Moses G, COSS manager, and Harpreet Singh, Red Hat certified trainer from complete open source solutions(COSS) India Pvt Ltd, was the resource person for the programme and they spoke about the different Red Hat certification programmes and their benefits to the professional currier of the students.
-
Integrating third-party identity providers with Red Hat 3scale API Management
This post describes how to configure OpenID Connect (OIDC) authentication using an external Identity Provider (IdP). With the new release of Red Hat 3scale API Management, version 2.3, it is possible to use any OIDC-compliant IdP during the API authentication phase. This is a very important new feature because it makes it possible to integrate any IdP already present in your environment—without having to use an Identity Broker—thus reducing overall complexity.
-
Noticeable Observation for Stock Investors:: Xerox Corporation, (NYSE: XRX), Red Hat, Inc., (NYSE: RHT)
-
Analyzing Sify Technologies (SIFY) & Red Hat (RHT)
-
Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) Stake Lifted by Millennium Management LLC
-
Plasma 5.14 Comes with New Features and a Much Polished Environment
Tuesday, 9 October 2018. Today KDE launches the first release of Plasma 5.14. Plasma is KDE's lightweight and full featured Linux desktop. For the last three months we have been adding features and fixing bugs and now invite you to install Plasma 5.14. A lot of work has gone into improving Discover, Plasma's software manager, and, among other things, we have added a Firmware Update feature and many subtle user interface improvements to give it a smoother feel. We have also rewritten many effects in our window manager KWin and improved it for slicker animations in your work day. Other improvements we have made include a new Display Configuration widget which is useful when giving presentations. Also: KDE Plasma 5.14 Desktop Environment Officially Released, Here's What's New KDE Plasma 5.14 Released With A Plethora Of Improvements
PiCluster 2.4 is out!
I am pleased to announce that a new version of PiCluster is out with some nice improvements. PiCluster aims to provide an easy-to-use solution to manage your Docker containers across multiple nodes. Let’s see what is new in this release.
Today's Red Hat Series on Programming/Development
OSS Leftovers
