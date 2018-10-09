Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Farewell, application menus!

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 9th of October 2018 05:18:13 PM Filed under
GNOME

Application menus – or app menus, as they are often called – are the menu that you see in the GNOME 3 top bar, with the name and icon for the current app. These menus have been with us since the beginning of the GNOME 3.0 series, but we’re planning on retiring them for the next GNOME release (version 3.32). This post is intended to provide some background on this change, as well as information on how the transition will happen.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

today's leftovers

today's howtos

Debian: LTS, TeX Live and More

Security: Trusting the delivery of Firefox Updates, Reproducible Builds Weekly Report and Security updates for Tuesday

  • Trusting the delivery of Firefox Updates
    Providing a web browser that you can depend on year after year is one of the core tenet of the Firefox security strategy. We put a lot of time and energy into making sure that the software you run has not been tampered with while being delivered to you. In an effort to increase trust in Firefox, we regularly partner with external firms to verify the security of our products. Earlier this year, we hired X41 D-SEC Gmbh to audit the mechanism by which Firefox ships updates, known internally as AUS for Application Update Service. Today, we are releasing their report. Four researchers spent a total of 27 days running a technical security review of both the backend service that manages updates (Balrog) and the client code that updates your browser. The scope of the audit included a cryptographic review of the update signing protocol, fuzzing of the client code, pentesting of the backend and manual code review of all components.
  • Reproducible Builds: Weekly report #180
  • Security updates for Tuesday

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6