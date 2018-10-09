bpftrace (DTrace 2.0) for Linux 2018
The private bpftrace repository has just been made public, which is big news for DTrace fans. Created by Alastair Robertson, bpftrace is an open source high-level tracing front-end that lets you analyze systems in custom ways. It's shaping up to be a DTrace version 2.0: more capable, and built from the ground up for the modern era of the eBPF virtual machine. eBPF (extended Berkeley Packet Filter) is in the Linux kernel and is the new hotness in systems engineering. It is being developed for BSD, too, where BPF originated.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 561 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
today's howtos
Debian: LTS, TeX Live and More
Security: Trusting the delivery of Firefox Updates, Reproducible Builds Weekly Report and Security updates for Tuesday
Recent comments
1 min ago
1 hour 30 min ago
2 hours 5 min ago
6 hours 34 min ago
9 hours 27 min ago
17 hours 2 min ago
17 hours 29 min ago
17 hours 47 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago