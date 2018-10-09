today's leftovers
Episode 117 - Will security follow Linus' lead on being nice?
Josh and Kurt talk about Linus' effort to work on his attitude. What will this mean for security and IT in general?
NVTOP: An htop like monitoring tool for NVIDIA GPUs on Linux
People started using htop when the top just didn’t provide enough information. Now there is NVTOP, a tool that looks similar to htop but displays the process information loaded on your NVIDIA GPU. It works on Linux systems and displays detailed information about processes, memory used, which GPU and also displays the total GPU and memory usage.
The first version of this tool was released in July last year. The latest change made the process list and command options scrollable.
The Google Pixel 3 and 3XL Are Official, Here’s Everything You Need to Know
The Pixel Slate is the First Google-Branded Chrome OS Tablet
Google has taken Chrome OS to a new level with its most recent updates—especially where tablets are concerned. The Pixel Slate is the company’s first Chrome OS tablet, and it’s an absolute beast.
How Google is Turning Chrome OS into a Powerful Tablet OS
Chrome OS, while once thought of as a nigh-useless operating system, is shaping up to be a bold and different OS—one that can handle almost anything you throw at it, especially for tablets. It’s quite possibly the perfect tablet operating system that we’ve been waiting for.
today's howtos
Debian: LTS, TeX Live and More
Security: Trusting the delivery of Firefox Updates, Reproducible Builds Weekly Report and Security updates for Tuesday
