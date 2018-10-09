Linus' Behavior and the Kernel Development Community
On September 16, 2018, Linus Torvalds released the 4.19-rc4 version of the kernel, and he also announced he was taking a break from Linux development in order to consider his own behavior and to come up with a better approach to kernel development. This was partly inspired by his realization that he wasn't looking forward to the Kernel Summit event, and he said that "it wasn't actually funny or a good sign that I was hoping to just skip the yearly kernel summit entirely."
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 606 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's leftovers
today's howtos
Debian: LTS, TeX Live and More
Security: Trusting the delivery of Firefox Updates, Reproducible Builds Weekly Report and Security updates for Tuesday
Recent comments
1 min ago
1 hour 30 min ago
2 hours 5 min ago
6 hours 34 min ago
9 hours 27 min ago
17 hours 2 min ago
17 hours 29 min ago
17 hours 47 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago