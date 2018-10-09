Language Selection

Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" Gets New Kernel Patch to Fix Two Security Flaws

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 10th of October 2018 12:19:51 AM

Coming just a week after the latest major kernel security update for Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch," the new Linux kernel security patch is here to address a flaw (CVE-2018-15471) discovered by Google Project Zero's Felix Wilhelm in the hash handling of Linux kernel's xen-netback module, which could result in information leaks, privilege escalation, as well as denial of service.

"Felix Wilhelm of Google Project Zero discovered a flaw in the hash handling of the xen-netback Linux kernel module. A malicious or buggy frontend may cause the (usually privileged) backend to make out of bounds memory accesses, potentially resulting in privilege escalation, denial of service, or information leaks," reads the security advisory published by Salvatore Bonaccorso.

Network appliance and ATX board debut AMD’s Epyc Embedded 3000

Ibase has launched the first network appliance based on AMD’s Epyc Embedded 3000 SoC. The 1U rackmount “FWA8800” appliance features 16 or 32 GbE ports and is built on a new “MBN806” ATX board. We don’t regularly cover high-end, rackmount network appliances, but we thought this one might be of interest: As promised in February when AMD announced the Xeon-like Epyc Embedded 3000 SoC along with its Ryzen Embedded V1000, Ibase has released the first network appliance based on the Epyc chip. The 1U rackmount FWA8800 network appliance features 2x or 4x NIC slots for up to 16x or 32 GbE ports. Read more

Linus' Behavior and the Kernel Development Community

On September 16, 2018, Linus Torvalds released the 4.19-rc4 version of the kernel, and he also announced he was taking a break from Linux development in order to consider his own behavior and to come up with a better approach to kernel development. This was partly inspired by his realization that he wasn't looking forward to the Kernel Summit event, and he said that "it wasn't actually funny or a good sign that I was hoping to just skip the yearly kernel summit entirely." Read more

