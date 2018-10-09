Games: XCOM 2, Humble Discovery Pack, Obsidian, Unreal Engine
-
XCOM 2: War of the Chosen - Tactical Legacy Pack DLC Out Now for Linux and macOS
As promised, UK-based video games publisher Feral Interactive released today the Linux and macOS port of the XCOM 2: War of the Chosen - Tactical Legacy Pack DLC on Steam.
The XCOM 2: War of the Chosen - Tactical Legacy Pack is a massive downloadable content (DLC) for the XCOM 2: War of the Chosen expansion pack for the XCOM 2 turn-based tactics video game. It brings two new gameplay modes, Legacy Ops and Skirmish Mode, as well as an Offline Challenge Mode.
-
XCOM 2: War of the Chosen - Tactical Legacy Pack out now and with Linux support right away
It seems Feral had a bit of a surprise in store for us, as XCOM 2: War of the Chosen - Tactical Legacy Pack has released today and the Linux version is out.
When it was announced, Feral Interactive said it would be available "shortly after the Windows release" and they certainly weren't kidding as it only released for Windows today too! Seriously good stuff from Feral, this is the way it should be with no waiting around. Really pleased they were able to do this for Linux gamers!
-
The Humble Discovery Pack is out with three nice Linux native games
Another week, another bundle of games for you! The Humble Discovery Pack is now live with three nice Linux native games.
-
According to Kotaku, Microsoft is close to buying Obsidian
In what could be a blow to Linux gamers who are fans of Obsidian RPGs, Microsoft is apparently close to acquiring the studio.
[...]
Naturally, this will be a worry to Linux gamers since this could mean future Obsidian titles may not arrive on Linux like they have before. Obsidian has given Linux fans Pillars of Eternity, Pillars of Eternity II and Tyranny recently so it would be a huge shame not to have their next story-driven RPG land on Linux.
Microsoft acquiring anyone always makes me feel quite uneasy, since they could end up requiring future games they publish to be exclusive to their own store therefore locking out Steam. At least if they stayed on Steam and didn't do a Linux version (for whatever reason) of their next set of games, we would have Steam Play's Proton so it wouldn't be such a major issue.
-
Sources: Microsoft Is Close To Buying Obsidian
“We do not comment on rumors or speculation,” said a Microsoft spokesperson.
-
Unreal Engine 4.21 Preview Brings Some Linux Improvements
Epic Games announced the debut today of the Unreal Engine 4.21 public preview.
Unreal Engine 4.21 has been working on improvements around animation compression, a variety of audio updates, improved performance in the Unreal asset cooking process, various framework updates, improved IPv6 support, DDoS detection/mitigation for game servers, and finally there is support for shader pipeline caching. For those interested in VR, Unreal Engine 4.21 also has experimental support for the SteamVR Input subsystem.
-
Unreal Engine 4.21 Preview
Preview 1 of the upcoming 4.21 release is available now on the Launcher and GitHub. We are making this Preview available so that our developer community can try our new features and help us catch issues before the final release. As fixes are implemented, we will release updated previews throughout the development cycle.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 621 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
UberWriter – A Feature-Rich GTK+ Markdown Editor
One of the reasons Markdown is a very popular language is its flexibility. It is used by people from different walks of life including lecturers, research scientists, web developers, bloggers, and technical writers and developers are doing a good job of making various app choices available to the public. Today, we’re adding yet another Markdown editor to our list and it is one we suggest that you check out. UberWriter is free, open-source, GTK-based, and filled with tons of features that make writing, especially in Markdown, a stress-free experience. It was developed by one who enjoys writing in Markdown and decided to create an app that will make the experience enjoyable for others. UberWriter features a clean, modern, minimalist UI with a hamburger menu in its toolbar. In the bottom bar, it displays the word and character count on the right, and its screen modes on the left, Focus Mode, Fullscreen, and Preview.
Games: XCOM 2, Humble Discovery Pack, Obsidian, Unreal Engine
Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" Gets New Kernel Patch to Fix Two Security Flaws
Coming just a week after the latest major kernel security update for Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch," the new Linux kernel security patch is here to address a flaw (CVE-2018-15471) discovered by Google Project Zero's Felix Wilhelm in the hash handling of Linux kernel's xen-netback module, which could result in information leaks, privilege escalation, as well as denial of service. "Felix Wilhelm of Google Project Zero discovered a flaw in the hash handling of the xen-netback Linux kernel module. A malicious or buggy frontend may cause the (usually privileged) backend to make out of bounds memory accesses, potentially resulting in privilege escalation, denial of service, or information leaks," reads the security advisory published by Salvatore Bonaccorso.
Recent comments
1 min ago
6 min 44 sec ago
1 hour 36 min ago
1 hour 42 min ago
6 hours 36 min ago
13 hours 39 min ago
13 hours 41 min ago
14 hours 28 min ago
15 hours 58 min ago
16 hours 33 min ago