UberWriter – A Feature-Rich GTK+ Markdown Editor One of the reasons Markdown is a very popular language is its flexibility. It is used by people from different walks of life including lecturers, research scientists, web developers, bloggers, and technical writers and developers are doing a good job of making various app choices available to the public. Today, we’re adding yet another Markdown editor to our list and it is one we suggest that you check out. UberWriter is free, open-source, GTK-based, and filled with tons of features that make writing, especially in Markdown, a stress-free experience. It was developed by one who enjoys writing in Markdown and decided to create an app that will make the experience enjoyable for others. UberWriter features a clean, modern, minimalist UI with a hamburger menu in its toolbar. In the bottom bar, it displays the word and character count on the right, and its screen modes on the left, Focus Mode, Fullscreen, and Preview.