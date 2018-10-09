Language Selection

Red Hat and Fedora: Red Hat Developer Studio, Red Hat Container, NeuroFedora SIG, Fedora at LinuxDays 2018 in Prague

Wednesday 10th of October 2018
Red Hat
  • Announcing Red Hat Developer Studio 12.9.0.GA and JBoss Tools 4.9.0.Final for Eclipse 2018-09

    Attention desktop IDE users: Red Hat Developer Studio 12.9 and the community edition, JBoss Tools 4.9.0 for Eclipse Photon, are now available. You can download the Developer Studio bundled installer, which installs Eclipse 4.9 with all of the JBoss Tools already configured. Or, if you have an existing Eclipse 4.9 (2018-09) installation, you can download the JBoss Tools package.

    This article highlights some of the new features in both JBoss Tools and Eclipse Photon, covering WildFly, Spring Boot, Camel, Maven, and many Java-related improvements—including full Java 10 support.

    Developer Studio/JBoss Tools provides a desktop IDE with a broad set of tooling covering multiple programming models and frameworks. If you are doing container/cloud development, there is integrated functionality for working with Red Hat OpenShift, Kubernetes, Red Hat Container Development Kit, and Red Hat OpenShift Application Runtimes. For integration projects, there is tooling covering Camel and Red Hat Fuse that can be used in both local and cloud deployments.

  • Red Hat Container Development Kit 3.6 now available

    We are pleased to announce the availability of Red Hat Container Development Kit (CDK) 3.6. CDK 3.6 is based on Minishift 1.24.0, a command-line tool to quickly provision an OpenShift and Kubernetes cluster on your local machine for developing cloud- and container-based applications. You can run CDK/Minishift on Windows, macOS, or Linux.

    Today, we are also announcing the availability of Red Hat Developer Studio 12.9 and JBoss Tools 4.9 for Eclipse 2018-09. You can develop cloud/container-based applications with a familiar desktop IDE that has integrated tooling for CDK/Minishift.

  • NeuroFedora SIG: Call For Participation

    The (current) goal of the NeuroFedora SIG is to make Fedora an easy to use platform for neuroscientists.

    Neuroscience is an extremely multidisciplinary field. It brings together mathematicians, chemists, biologists, physicists, psychologists, engineers (electrical and others) computer scientists and more.

  • Fedora at LinuxDays 2018 in Prague

    LinuxDays, the biggest Linux event in the Czech Republic, took place at the Faculty of Information Technology of Czech Technical University in Prague. The number of registered attendees was a bit lower this year, it could be caused by municipality and senate elections happening on Fri and Sat, but the number got almost to the 1300 mark anyway.

    Besides a busy schedule of talks and workshops the conference also has a pretty large booth area and as every year I organized the Fedora one. I drove by car to Prague with Carlos Soriano and Felipe Borges from the Red Hat desktop team on Saturday morning and we were joined by František Zatloukal (Fedora QA) at the booth.

  • Bodhi 3.10.1 released
  • Building Fedora Vagrant boxes for VirtualBox using Packer
More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

UberWriter – A Feature-Rich GTK+ Markdown Editor

One of the reasons Markdown is a very popular language is its flexibility. It is used by people from different walks of life including lecturers, research scientists, web developers, bloggers, and technical writers and developers are doing a good job of making various app choices available to the public. Today, we’re adding yet another Markdown editor to our list and it is one we suggest that you check out. UberWriter is free, open-source, GTK-based, and filled with tons of features that make writing, especially in Markdown, a stress-free experience. It was developed by one who enjoys writing in Markdown and decided to create an app that will make the experience enjoyable for others. UberWriter features a clean, modern, minimalist UI with a hamburger menu in its toolbar. In the bottom bar, it displays the word and character count on the right, and its screen modes on the left, Focus Mode, Fullscreen, and Preview. Read more

Games: XCOM 2, Humble Discovery Pack, Obsidian, Unreal Engine

  • XCOM 2: War of the Chosen - Tactical Legacy Pack DLC Out Now for Linux and macOS
    As promised, UK-based video games publisher Feral Interactive released today the Linux and macOS port of the XCOM 2: War of the Chosen - Tactical Legacy Pack DLC on Steam. The XCOM 2: War of the Chosen - Tactical Legacy Pack is a massive downloadable content (DLC) for the XCOM 2: War of the Chosen expansion pack for the XCOM 2 turn-based tactics video game. It brings two new gameplay modes, Legacy Ops and Skirmish Mode, as well as an Offline Challenge Mode.
  • XCOM 2: War of the Chosen - Tactical Legacy Pack out now and with Linux support right away
    It seems Feral had a bit of a surprise in store for us, as XCOM 2: War of the Chosen - Tactical Legacy Pack has released today and the Linux version is out. When it was announced, Feral Interactive said it would be available "shortly after the Windows release" and they certainly weren't kidding as it only released for Windows today too! Seriously good stuff from Feral, this is the way it should be with no waiting around. Really pleased they were able to do this for Linux gamers!
  • The Humble Discovery Pack is out with three nice Linux native games
    Another week, another bundle of games for you! The Humble Discovery Pack is now live with three nice Linux native games.
  • According to Kotaku, Microsoft is close to buying Obsidian
    In what could be a blow to Linux gamers who are fans of Obsidian RPGs, Microsoft is apparently close to acquiring the studio. [...] Naturally, this will be a worry to Linux gamers since this could mean future Obsidian titles may not arrive on Linux like they have before. Obsidian has given Linux fans Pillars of Eternity, Pillars of Eternity II and Tyranny recently so it would be a huge shame not to have their next story-driven RPG land on Linux. Microsoft acquiring anyone always makes me feel quite uneasy, since they could end up requiring future games they publish to be exclusive to their own store therefore locking out Steam. At least if they stayed on Steam and didn't do a Linux version (for whatever reason) of their next set of games, we would have Steam Play's Proton so it wouldn't be such a major issue.
  • Sources: Microsoft Is Close To Buying Obsidian
    “We do not comment on rumors or speculation,” said a Microsoft spokesperson.
  • Unreal Engine 4.21 Preview Brings Some Linux Improvements
    Epic Games announced the debut today of the Unreal Engine 4.21 public preview. Unreal Engine 4.21 has been working on improvements around animation compression, a variety of audio updates, improved performance in the Unreal asset cooking process, various framework updates, improved IPv6 support, DDoS detection/mitigation for game servers, and finally there is support for shader pipeline caching. For those interested in VR, Unreal Engine 4.21 also has experimental support for the SteamVR Input subsystem.
  • Unreal Engine 4.21 Preview
    Preview 1 of the upcoming 4.21 release is available now on the Launcher and GitHub. We are making this Preview available so that our developer community can try our new features and help us catch issues before the final release. As fixes are implemented, we will release updated previews throughout the development cycle.

Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" Gets New Kernel Patch to Fix Two Security Flaws

Coming just a week after the latest major kernel security update for Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch," the new Linux kernel security patch is here to address a flaw (CVE-2018-15471) discovered by Google Project Zero's Felix Wilhelm in the hash handling of Linux kernel's xen-netback module, which could result in information leaks, privilege escalation, as well as denial of service. "Felix Wilhelm of Google Project Zero discovered a flaw in the hash handling of the xen-netback Linux kernel module. A malicious or buggy frontend may cause the (usually privileged) backend to make out of bounds memory accesses, potentially resulting in privilege escalation, denial of service, or information leaks," reads the security advisory published by Salvatore Bonaccorso. Read more

