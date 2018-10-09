Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 10th of October 2018 09:15:27 AM

Tcpdump is a command line utility that allows you to capture and analyze network traffic going through your system. It is often used to help troubleshoot network issues, as well as a security tool.

A powerful and versatile tool that includes many options and filters, tcpdump can be used in a variety of cases. Since it's a command line tool, it is ideal to run in remote servers or devices for which a GUI is not available, to collect data that can be analyzed later. It can also be launched in the background or as a scheduled job using tools like cron.

In this article, we'll look at some of tcpdump's most common features.