Linux-driven LoRaWAN gateway ships with new “Wzzard” LoRa nodes
Advantech has launched a rugged, Arm Linux based “WISE-6610” LoRaWAN gateway in 100- or 500-node versions with either 915MHz or 868MHz support. There’s also a “Wzzard LRPv2 Node” that can connect four sensors at once.
Advantech announced the industrial WISE-6610 gateway and Wzzard LRPv2 Node for long-range, low-bandwidth LoRaWAN gateways on May 31, and judging from this Oct. 5 Electronics Weekly post, they are now available. Designed for I/O sensor data management and network protocol conversion primarily on private LoRaWAN networks, the products are part of a Wzzard LoRa Sensing Network family that includes a recent SmartSwarm 243 gateway that appears to be almost identical to the WISE-6610 (see farther below).
