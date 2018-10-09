Security: G+, SSH, GAO, Flatpak, Telecommunications (Interception and Access) Act 'Extended', More on China's Alleged Supply Chain Attacks
Pete Zaitcev: Ding-dong, the witch is dead
One thing that comes across very strongly is how reluctant people are to run their own infrastructure. For one thing, the danger of a devastating DDoS is absolutely real. And then you have to deal with spam. Those who do not have the experience also tend to over-estimate the amount of effort you have to put into running "dnf update" once in a while.
Personally, I think that although of course it's annoying, the time wasted on the infra is not that great, or at least it wasn't for me. The spam can be kept under control with a minimal effort. Or, could be addressed in drastic ways. For example, my anime blog simply does not have comments at all. As far as DoS goes, yes, it's a lottery. But then the silo platform can easily die (like G+), or ban you. This actually happens a lot more than those hiding their heads in the sand like to admit. And you don't need to go as far as to admit to your support of President Trump in order to get banned. Anything can trigger it, and the same crazies that DoS you will also try to deplatform you.
(SSH) Keys to Unix Security
Root accounts are the keys to powerful IT systems, the backbone of your entire infrastructure. They use privileged credentials to control shell access, file transfers, or batch jobs that communicate with other computers or apps, often accessed remotely, with local configuration. They can be the trickiest of all types of privileged accounts to secure, particularly if they are based on Unix or Linux.
Cyber Tests Showed 'Nearly All' New Pentagon Weapons Vulnerable To Attack, GAO Says [iophk: "Windows TCO"]
Still, the tests cited in the report found "widespread examples of weaknesses in each of the four security objectives that cybersecurity tests normally examine: protect, detect, respond, and recover."
[...]
In several instances, simply scanning the weapons' computer systems caused parts of them to shut down.
[...]
When problems were identified, they were often left unresolved. The GAO cites a test report in which only one of 20 vulnerabilities that were previously found had been addressed. When asked why all of the problems had not been fixed, "program officials said they had identified a solution, but for some reason it had not been implemented. They attributed it to contractor error," the GAO says.
Flatpak - a security nightmare
Let's hope not! Sadly, it's obvious Red Hat developers working on flatpak do not care about security, yet the self-proclaimed goal is to replace desktop application distribution - a cornerstone of linux security.
And it's not only about these security problems. Running KDE apps in fakepak? Forget about desktop integration (not even font size). Need to input Chinese/Japanese/Korean characters? Forget about that too - fcitx has been broken since flatpak 1.0, never fixed since.
The way we package and distribute desktop applications on Linux surely needs to be rethinked, sadly flatpak is introducing more problems than it is solving.
Encryption bill will hit family violence victims: claim
In a submission to the public consolation on the draft bill, Carolyn Worth, the manager of SECASA, said the broadening of the Telecommunications (Interception and Access) Act 1979 was unwarranted and would be detrimental to all citizens, especially those with a background of family violence and/or sexual assault.
The period for public comment on the bill, which is officially known as the Telecommunications and Other Legislation Amendment (Assistance and Access) Bill 2018, ended on 10 September after the draft was released on 14 August.
Bloomberg says big US telco hit by hardware tampering
Apparently undeterred by strong criticism of a supply chain attack story it published last week, Bloomberg has put out another yarn, dealing with a similar theme, this time about a "major US telecommunications company" that allegedly encountered doctored hardware made by the US company Supermicro Computer.
RiskIQ Detects and Mitigates New Magecart Supply Chain Attack
"If you own an e-commerce company, it's best to remove the third-party code from your checkout pages whenever possible," said Yonathan Klijnsma, Head Researcher at RiskIQ. "Many payment service providers have already taken this approach by prohibiting third-party code from running on pages where customers enter their payment information."
