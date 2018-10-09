CentOS 6 and RHEL 6 Get Important Kernel Security Update for FragmentSmack Flaw
According to the RHSA-2018:2846 and CESA-2018:2846 security advisories, the new kernel security update is marked as "Important" by Red Hat's security team as it patches two security vulnerabilities (CVE-2018-5391 and CVE-2018-14634) discovered in the Linux kernel packages for the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 and CentOS Linux 6 operating system series.
The first security flaw addressed in this important kernel update is CVE-2018-5391, a security vulnerability known as FragmentSmack and discovered in the way Linux kernel handled reassembly of fragmented IPv6 and IPv4 packets, which could allow a remote attacker to cause a denial of service on the vulnerable systems by sending specially crafted packets, leading to a CPU saturation.
