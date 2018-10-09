GNOME Plans to Retire Application Menus from the GNOME 3.32 Desktop Environment
With the recent release of the GNOME 3.30 "Almería" desktop environment, which already got its first point release and hit the stable repositories of some of the major GNU/Linux distributions, GNOME 3.32 "Taipei" has now entered development and the first milestone should hit the testing channels later this week.
We don't know much about the new features and improvements coming to the GNOME 3.32 desktop environment, due for release next year on March 13, 2019, but it looks like one existing feature won't be available anymore in this upcoming release, as developer Allan Day announced the deprecation of application menus.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 684 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
GPUs and Graphics: Nvidia, X.Org Developers' Conference, vRt and ROCm
Kernel: Threading, Streebog, USB 3.0, "Thermal Pressure" and More
Programs and Programming: DICOM Viwers, Turtl, Weblate, Rust and Python
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 hour 22 min ago
1 hour 41 min ago
1 hour 59 min ago
4 hours 11 min ago
11 hours 21 min ago
11 hours 27 min ago
12 hours 57 min ago
13 hours 2 min ago
17 hours 56 min ago
1 day 59 min ago