Red Hat Converges CoreOS Features In OpenShift Container Platform 3.11
Red Hat announced the general availability of its OpenShift Container Platform 3.11 release on Oct. 10, providing organizations with new capabilities for managing cloud native Kubernetes deployments.
Among the key highlights of the OpenShift Container Platform 3.11 release are multiple components that have been integrated from the CoreOS Tectonic distribution of Kubernetes, including a new cluster administrator console. Red Hat has also integrated CoreOS' Operator concept into OpenShift making it easier for organizations to deploy cloud native applications.
"This is the initial release for us to deliver on our converged roadmap that we announced at Red Hat Summit earlier this year," Brian Gracely, director, Product Strategy, OpenShift, at Red Hat, told eWEEK. "There are three primary feature sets that come into OpenShift 3.11 from the CoreOS acquisition."
Also: Red Hat Openshift Container Platform 3.11 is Now Generally Available
Red Hat Expands Scope of OpenShift Platforms Based on Kubernetes
Red Hat OpenShift Update Is Heavy on Integration of CoreOS Features
