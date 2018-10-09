You Can Now Run Ubuntu 18.04 on Raspberry Pi 3 with BunsenLabs' Helium Desktop
RaspEX Build 181010 is now available for Raspberry Pi users, made specifically for the latest Raspberry Pi model, the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+, and featuring the super fast and lightweight Helium Desktop from the Debian-based BunsenLabs Linux distribution, a continuation of the acclaimed CrunchBang Linux.
The new RaspEX BunsenLabs build remains based on the latest Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system series, using packages from the Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" and Linaro open source software for ARM SoCs. RaspEX is compatible with Raspberry Pi 2, Raspberry Pi 3, and Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+.
