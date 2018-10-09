Red Hat and Fedora Picks
Introducing Red Hat OpenShift Container Engine
Today, Red Hat released the latest version of our enterprise Kubernetes platform, OpenShift Container Platform 3.11. In OpenShift Container Platform, we’ve built a comprehensive, enterprise-ready platform to unite developers and IT operations teams to more securely, quickly, and reliably deliver containerized applications across enterprise infrastructures.
To help teams meet their goals, OpenShift Container Platform extends Kubernetes with advanced features. We’ve kept the platform pluggable to enable integration with third-party services to give our customers choice throughout the container stack. OpenShift is validated to work with hundreds of technologies, so our customers can take advantage of optimized container solutions from both Red Hat and our growing ecosystem of ISV partners.
Generally Available today: Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.11 is ready to power enterprise Kubernetes deployments
Today, Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 3.11, a comprehensive, leading enterprise Kubernetes platform, is generally available and ready for download (see the release notes and download OpenShift here). OpenShift Container Platform 3.11 ships with Kubernetes 1.11, along with several notable features to better streamline Day 2 cluster and application operations. In short, we’ve made central administration for your clusters, environments, and users easier, while providing expanded Prometheus capabilities for gathering Kubernetes-native metrics.
How to deploy multiple versions of an API using paths on OpenShift
Let’s say you’d like to test or deploy a new version of an API, without having to point users at a new hostname or abandoning the old version of the API. In this post, I’m going to show you how you can do just that using paths on Red Hat OpenShift.
OpenShift routes connect users from the real world to an application running in an Red Hat OpenShift cluster. A route has two faces. A unique hostname, like myapp.apps.openshift.local, is seen by the outside world. Inside the cluster, the route connects to a service. The service is provided by one or more Pods running application code.
CO.LAB goes on the road again to share new paper circuitry curriculum with students
In 2017, Red Hat launched CO.LAB, presented by Open Source Stories, in Boston. Since then, we have shared the principles of open source and collaboration with more than one hundred middle school female students in five locations. These students built digital cameras out of Raspberry Pi computers and took photographs to visualize a poem. The result was a collaborative work of art.
Use Groovy to customize the Maven build process
Design faster web pages, part 1: Image compression
Lots of web developers want to achieve fast loading web pages. As more page views come from mobile devices, making websites look better on smaller screens using responsive design is just one side of the coin. Browser Calories can make the difference in loading times, which satisfies not just the user but search engines that rank on loading speed. This article series covers how to slim down your web pages with tools Fedora offers.
Fedora 28 : Testing Blender 2.80 .
