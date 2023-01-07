Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Red Hat Names Perficient Rising Star Partner of the Year
Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRFT) (Perficient), the leading digital transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000 and other large enterprise customers throughout North America, today announced it has been named Rising Star Partner of the Year by Red Hat, Inc. The Rising Star Partner of the Year award, announced yesterday at the Red Hat North America Partner Conference, recognizes Perficient for its demonstrated collaboration and investment within its Red Hat partnership to achieve success in bringing Red Hat technologies and services to customers.
Red Hat: Telcos must become more efficient to maximise 5G revenues
Total Telecom sat down with Darrell Jordan-Smith, VP, Communications Service Providers, at Red Hat to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the global telecoms market, as it prepares for the launch of 5G
Red Hat announces SMB-focused partner programme overhaul
Red Hat is working towards a more simplified service for go-to-market strategies for its partners.
The open source software firm is gathering its partner network at the 2018 North America Partner Conference this week, where it will share some of the work currently being done to modernize, simplify and help it more closely align with its partners.
"Let me start by saying that working together already "works"," said Red Hat's senior VP of channel sales, Mark Enzweiler. "Red Hat's growth has been fueled by partners, who globally contribute to 75 plus % of our revenue.
IBM: We're Beating Red Hat Private Cloud Growth
IBM celebrated the one-year anniversary of its Cloud Private platform with a brag that it's already nearly grown as big as Red Hat's OpenShift, which is years older.
That's going to make things awkward during meetings between the two companies, who are both competitors and partners. Tip for IBM Corp. (NYSE: IBM): Donuts make everything nicer.
NuoDB Re-Defines the SQL Database, Launches Container-Native Features & Availability for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform
Red Hat honors North America Partner Award winners for delivering innovative open source solutions
Partners are an important multiplier for Red Hat. They play a key role in enabling customer success. One small way we congratulate and celebrate them for the innovation and customer success that they continually deliver is through the Red Hat North America Partner Awards. Last night we recognized this year’s winners at the Red Hat 2018 North America Partner Conference in Maryland.
Red Hat Virtualization: Supporting multiple NVIDIA virtual GPU workflows in virtualized environment
With two teenage sons who are passionate about video games, I can’t help but notice NVIDIA and its graphics processing units (GPUs). I’ve learned over the years that more powerful GPUs are continually sought after by gamers for better video game performance. But graphic rendering for video games is not the only application for GPUs: Professional visualization, high performance computing, big data, machine learning, and artificial intelligence are a few leading compute-intensive use cases for GPUs. Multiple GPUs are often deployed to speed interactive rendering of photorealistic images and to accelerate computational performance of real time simulations during product design, as well as to run ground-breaking research and applications.
Fedora Women’s Day 2018 – Mexico City
Fedora Women’s Day (FWD) is a day to celebrate and bring visibility to female contributors in open source projects including Fedora. The initiative is led by Fedora’s Diversity and Inclusion team. The number of women in tech have been increasing year over year, further highlighting the importance of a more inclusive culture in tech.
On September 21, We had our first Fedora Women’s Day in the UAM Azcapotzalco (Mexico City) and we loved to do it.
On flatpak, snap, distros, and software distribution
I don't think any of Flatpak, Snappy, traditional Linux distros, non-traditional Linux distros, containers, online services, or other forms of software distribution are a good solution for all users. They all fail in some way, and each of them requires continued, ongoing effort to be acceptable even within their limitations.
This week, there's been some discussion about Flatpak, a software distribution approach that's (mostly) independent of traditional Linux distributions. There's also, Snappy, which is Canonical's similar thing.
The discussion started with the launch of a new website attacking Flatpak as a technology. I'm not going to link to it, since it's an anonymous attack and rant, and not constructive. I'd rather have a constructive discussion. I'm also not going to link to rebuttals, and will just present my own view, which I hope is different enough to be interesting.
The website raises the issue that Flatpak's sandboxing is not as good as it should be. This seems to be true. Some of Flatpak's defenders respond that it's an evolving technology, which seems fair. It's not necessary to be perfect; it's important to be better than what came before, and to constantly improve.
Moving away from the 1.6 freedesktop runtime
A flatpak runtime contains the basic dependencies that an application needs. It is shared by applications so that application authors don’t have to bother with complicated low-level dependencies, but also so that these dependencies can be shared and get shared updates.
Most flatpaks these days use the freedesktop runtime or one of its derivates (like the Gnome and KDE runtimes). Historically, these have been using the 1.6 version of the freedesktop runtime which is based on Yocto.
Tumbleweed Gets Plasma 5.14, Frameworks 5.50
Four openSUSE Tumbleweed snapshots this week brought new versions of software along with new versions of KDE’s Plasma and Frameworks as well as python-setuptools and many other packages. The most recent snapshot, 20181009, updated KDE’s Plasma 5.14. The new Plasma version has several new features like the new Display Configuration widget for screen management, which is useful for presentations. The Audio Volume widget has a built in speaker test feature moved from Phonon settings and the Network widget now works for SSH VPN tunnels again. The Global menu now supports GTK applications as well. Mozilla Firefox 62.0.3 fixed a few Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures including a vulnerability in register allocation of JavaScript that can lead to type confusion, which allows for an arbitrary read and write. The cpupower package, which is a collection of tools to examine and tune power, was updated to version 4.19 and deleted some patches that are now part of the mainline. Source-control-management system mercurial 4.7.2 fixed a potential out-of-bounds read in manifest parsing C code. Other packages including in the snapshot were inxi 3.0.26, lftp 4.8.4, libinput 1.12.1, okteta 0.25.4 and vm-install 0.10.04 Snapshot 20181004 included several package updates as well. NetworkManager-openvpn 1.8.6 fixed an endless loop checking for encrypted certificate. The open source antivirus engine clamav 0.100.2 disabled the opt-in minor feature of OnAccess scanning on Linux systems and will re-enabled in a future release. Users who enabled the feature in clamd.conf will see a warning informing them that the feature is not active. The Linux Kernel was updated to 4.18.11 and had several fixes for Ext4. Developers using python-setuptools 40.4.3 will see a few changes from the previous 40.2.0 version that was in Tumbleweed like the vendored pyparsing in pkg_resources to 2.2.1. Those using Samba will see a fix for cluster CTDB configuration with the 4.9.1 version. Caching proxy squid 4.3 updated systemd dependencies in squid.service and vlc 3.0.4 improve support for broken HEVC inside MKV.
Android Leftovers
Librem 5 ❤️ GNOME 3.32
I am glad to announce that the tooling I am working on since the beginning of the year is ready to be used! Thanks to new features introduced into libhandy 0.0.3 and 0.0.4 and thanks to a few fixes to Adwaita in GTK+ 3.24.1, you can make GTK+ 3 apps adaptive to work both on the desktop and on the upcoming GNOME-based Librem 5 phone. Also: Purism's Privacy-Focused Librem 5 Linux Phone Will Ship with GNOME 3.32 Desktop Purism Is Hoping GNOME 3.32 Will Be In Great Shape For Their Librem 5 Smartphone
today's howtos
