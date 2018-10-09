today's leftovers
Published on Wednesday was the latest batch of AMDGPU DC display code changes for its eventual inclusion into the AMDGPU DRM driver for mainline past the 4.20~5.0 cycle with that feature merge window being over. The most notable change with this latest AMDGPU DC haul is a new "PERF_TRACE" addition.
The 26 patches sent out on Wednesday refactor the DCE clock code as well as the DC to SMU interface. Most interesting to us though is this PERF_TRACE feature on Linux. This PERF_TRACE functionality isn't to be confused with the perf subsystem nor the perf-trace user-space utility.
So in a decision that was long overdue, I’m removing the real-time graph from Builder 3.32. I never did a great job of porting that code to optimal Wayland use anyway. It was really designed with Xrender/Xshm in mind where XCopyArea() was cheap and done on the GPU.
During this update some color profiles (icc) that had unclear licenses have been removed, which for now creates problems with the pdfx package. So if you use the pdfx package, please explicitly specify a color profile. The next upload will again allow using pdfx without specifying a profile in which case a default profile is used. I have uploaded already a set of free profiles to CTAN and they arrived in TeX Live, but pdfx package isn't updated till now.
OSS Leftovers
Spinnaker is an open source continuous delivery (CD) platform from Netflix and Google, though it now also has the backing of other major software companies. Spinnaker 1.0 launched last July, so it’s not the newest kid on the block, but the service is slowly but surely gaining momentum now, with users that include Target, Adobe, Daimler and Capital One, as well as a growing ecosystem of vendors who support it.
Today, after a few years of working on the project without any formal structure in place, the Spinnaker project announced that it is growing up and putting a formal governance system in place at the project’s second community summit in Seattle this week.
I was having a look through SpiderMonkey's source code today and found something interesting about how it represents heap objects and wanted to share.
I was first looking to see how to implement arbitrary-length integers ("bigints") by storing the digits inline in the allocated object. (I'll use the term "object" here, but from JS's perspective, bigints are rather values; they don't have identity. But I digress.) So you have a header indicating how many words it takes to store the digits, and the digits follow. This is how JavaScriptCore and V8 implementations of bigints work.
Incidentally, JSC's implementation was taken from V8. V8's was taken from Dart. Dart's was taken from Go. We might take SpiderMonkey's from Scheme48. Good times, right??
When seeing if SpiderMonkey could use this same strategy, I couldn't find how to make a variable-sized GC-managed allocation. It turns out that in SpiderMonkey you can't do that! SM's memory management system wants to work in terms of fixed-sized "cells". Even for objects that store properties inline in named slots, that's implemented in terms of standard cell sizes. So if an object has 6 slots, it might be implemented as instances of cells that hold 8 slots.
Truly variable-sized allocations seem to be managed off-heap, via malloc or other allocators. I am not quite sure how this works for GC-traced allocations like arrays, but let's assume that somehow it does.
We know that when you save something to Pocket, there is a reason why. You are saving something you want to learn about, something that fascinates you, something that will help shape and change you. That’s why we’ve worked hard to make Pocket a dedicated, quiet place to focus so that you can come back and absorb what you save when you are ready.
The trick is, in the reality of our lives, it’s not always that simple. Our lives don’t always have a quiet moment with a coffee cup in hand with Pocket in the other. We have work to do, kids to take care of, school to attend. But with Pocket we’ve always worked hard to ensure that Pocket gives you tools to fit content around your life, freeing you from the moment of distraction and putting you in control.
One of the key aspects of hardening the user-space side of an operating system is to provide mechanisms for restricting which parts of the filesystem hierarchy a given process can access. Linux has a number of mechanisms of varying capability and complexity for this purpose, but other kernels have taken a different approach. Over the last few months, OpenBSD has inaugurated a new system call named unveil() for this type of hardening that differs significantly from the mechanisms found in Linux.
The value of restricting access to the filesystem, from a security point of view, is fairly obvious. A compromised process cannot exfiltrate data that it cannot read, and it cannot corrupt files that it cannot write. Preventing unwanted access is, of course, the purpose of the permissions bits attached to every file, but permissions fall short in an important way: just because a particular user has access to a given file does not necessarily imply that every program run by that user should also have access to that file. There is no reason why your PDF viewer should be able to read your SSH keys, for example. Relying on just the permission bits makes it easy for a compromised process to access files that have nothing to do with that process's actual job.
Earlier today, digest version 0.6.18 arrived on CRAN. It will get uploaded to Debian in due course.
digest creates hash digests of arbitrary R objects (using the md5, sha-1, sha-256, sha-512, crc32, xxhash32, xxhash64 and murmur32 algorithms) permitting easy comparison of R language objects.
Clazy 1.4 has been released and brings 10 new checks.
Clazy is a clang compiler plugin which emits warnings related to Qt best practices. We’ll be showing Clazy at Qt World Summit in Boston, Oct 29-30, where we are a main Sponsor.
Mastodon is merely an implementation of Fediverse. As it happens, only one of my Fediverse channels runs on Mastodon (the Japanese language one at Pawoo). Main one still uses Gnusocial, the anime one was on Gnusocial and migrated to Pleroma a few months ago. All of them are communicating using the OStatus protocol, although a movement is afoot to switch to ActivityPub. Hopefully it's more successful than the migration from RSS to Atom was.
Yet, I noticed that a lot of people fall to the idea that Mastodon is an exclusive brand. Rarely one has to know or care what MTA someone else uses. Microsoft was somewhat successful in establishing Outlook as such a powerful brand to the exclusion of the compatible e-mail software. The maintainer of Mastodon is doing his hardest to present it as a similar brand, and regrettably, he's very successful at that.
IT security is critical to every company these days. In the words of former FBI director Robert Mueller: “There are only two types of companies: Those that have been hacked, and those that will be.”
At the same time, IT security is constantly evolving. We all know we need to keep up with the latest trends in cybersecurity and security tooling, but how can we do that without sacrificing our ability to keep moving forward on our business priorities?
No single person in your organization can handle all of the security work alone; your entire development and operations team will need to develop an awareness of security tooling and best practices, just like they all need to build skills in open source and in agile software delivery. There are a number of best practices that can help you level up the overall security expertise in your company through basic and intermediate education, subject matter experts, and knowledge-sharing.
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRFT) (Perficient), the leading digital transformation consulting firm serving Global 2000 and other large enterprise customers throughout North America, today announced it has been named Rising Star Partner of the Year by Red Hat, Inc. The Rising Star Partner of the Year award, announced yesterday at the Red Hat North America Partner Conference, recognizes Perficient for its demonstrated collaboration and investment within its Red Hat partnership to achieve success in bringing Red Hat technologies and services to customers.
Total Telecom sat down with Darrell Jordan-Smith, VP, Communications Service Providers, at Red Hat to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the global telecoms market, as it prepares for the launch of 5G
Red Hat is working towards a more simplified service for go-to-market strategies for its partners.
The open source software firm is gathering its partner network at the 2018 North America Partner Conference this week, where it will share some of the work currently being done to modernize, simplify and help it more closely align with its partners.
"Let me start by saying that working together already "works"," said Red Hat's senior VP of channel sales, Mark Enzweiler. "Red Hat's growth has been fueled by partners, who globally contribute to 75 plus % of our revenue.
IBM celebrated the one-year anniversary of its Cloud Private platform with a brag that it's already nearly grown as big as Red Hat's OpenShift, which is years older.
That's going to make things awkward during meetings between the two companies, who are both competitors and partners. Tip for IBM Corp. (NYSE: IBM): Donuts make everything nicer.
Partners are an important multiplier for Red Hat. They play a key role in enabling customer success. One small way we congratulate and celebrate them for the innovation and customer success that they continually deliver is through the Red Hat North America Partner Awards. Last night we recognized this year’s winners at the Red Hat 2018 North America Partner Conference in Maryland.
With two teenage sons who are passionate about video games, I can’t help but notice NVIDIA and its graphics processing units (GPUs). I’ve learned over the years that more powerful GPUs are continually sought after by gamers for better video game performance. But graphic rendering for video games is not the only application for GPUs: Professional visualization, high performance computing, big data, machine learning, and artificial intelligence are a few leading compute-intensive use cases for GPUs. Multiple GPUs are often deployed to speed interactive rendering of photorealistic images and to accelerate computational performance of real time simulations during product design, as well as to run ground-breaking research and applications.
Fedora Women’s Day (FWD) is a day to celebrate and bring visibility to female contributors in open source projects including Fedora. The initiative is led by Fedora’s Diversity and Inclusion team. The number of women in tech have been increasing year over year, further highlighting the importance of a more inclusive culture in tech.
On September 21, We had our first Fedora Women’s Day in the UAM Azcapotzalco (Mexico City) and we loved to do it.
I don't think any of Flatpak, Snappy, traditional Linux distros, non-traditional Linux distros, containers, online services, or other forms of software distribution are a good solution for all users. They all fail in some way, and each of them requires continued, ongoing effort to be acceptable even within their limitations.
This week, there's been some discussion about Flatpak, a software distribution approach that's (mostly) independent of traditional Linux distributions. There's also, Snappy, which is Canonical's similar thing.
The discussion started with the launch of a new website attacking Flatpak as a technology. I'm not going to link to it, since it's an anonymous attack and rant, and not constructive. I'd rather have a constructive discussion. I'm also not going to link to rebuttals, and will just present my own view, which I hope is different enough to be interesting.
The website raises the issue that Flatpak's sandboxing is not as good as it should be. This seems to be true. Some of Flatpak's defenders respond that it's an evolving technology, which seems fair. It's not necessary to be perfect; it's important to be better than what came before, and to constantly improve.
A flatpak runtime contains the basic dependencies that an application needs. It is shared by applications so that application authors don’t have to bother with complicated low-level dependencies, but also so that these dependencies can be shared and get shared updates.
Most flatpaks these days use the freedesktop runtime or one of its derivates (like the Gnome and KDE runtimes). Historically, these have been using the 1.6 version of the freedesktop runtime which is based on Yocto.
PostgreSQL 11 Almost Ready
The PostgreSQL Global Development Group announces that the first release candidate of PostgreSQL 11 is now available for download. As a release candidate, PostgreSQL 11 RC 1 should be identical to the initial release of PostgreSQL 11, though some more fixes may be applied prior to the general availability of PostgreSQL 11.
One week from today will hopefully mark the release of the PostgreSQL 11 stable database server release.
PostgreSQL 11.0 delivers more performance tuning optimizations with that work being never-ending. There are also various other improvements.
