Android Leftovers
-
Google releases Oboe, a C++ library to build high-performance Android audio apps
-
60 percent off: Start your journey in Android app development Be in demand!
-
Data Shows User Loyalty to Android Might Be Declining
-
Twitter Is Removing The Ability To Create Moments On iOS And Android
-
EMUI 9 based on Android Pie is getting several Made-for-India features
-
The dirty word: 'Android' wasn't said a single time during the Google Pixel 3 event
-
Asus ZenFone 4 Selfie gets Android 8.1 Oreo with ZenUI 5.0
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 597 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security: National Security at Stake, Too
Android Leftovers
Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) Is Now in Final Freeze, Launches October 18
With just one week left until the final release, Ubuntu 18.10, dubbed Cosmic Cuttlefish, has reached the final step in its development cycle, Final Freeze. This means that from this point until the final release only critical bugs that affect the ISO images or installers are admitted in the archives. Of course, the Ubuntu engineers would need community's help to test the ISO images before they hit the stable channels, so they are working on releasing the Release Candidate (RC) images in the coming days on the official ISO tracker for Ubuntu and probably all other official flavors.
Teal One drone runs Linux on a Jetson TX1 and flies at 60 mph
Teal has launched a $1,200 “Teal One” drone that runs Linux on a Jetson TX1 module and an Ambarella SoC with PX4 support. The quadcopter can fly at up to 60 mph for 15 minutes and shoot [email protected] video. Salt Lake City based Teal was launched by CEO George Matus at the age of 17 to pursue his love of FPV drone racing. The company launched a Teal Sport FPV racing drone that runs on an MCU-based KISS flight controller and sells for $499 for a barebones model and $799 fully accessorized. Now, at age 21, Matus has followed up with his promised Teal One, a higher-end, all-purpose, semi-autonomous camera quadcopter.
Recent comments
2 hours 13 min ago
15 hours 19 min ago
16 hours 51 min ago
17 hours 11 min ago
17 hours 19 min ago
1 day 35 min ago
1 day 39 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago